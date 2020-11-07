Missed President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech? How to watch it now

Elections 2020

Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Saturday night for the first time since multiple major news outlets projected he would win the battleground state of Pennsylvania, giving him more than the 270 electoral votes needed to unseat Donald Trump and take the White House.

"The people of this nation have spoken," he told a cheering, honking crowd at an outdoor, drive-in event in Wilmington, Delaware, his home state. "They have delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for 'we the people.'"

Before Biden jogged onto the stage to take the podium, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanked voters for turning out in record numbers and delivered a message of hope.

"Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice," she said. "But there is joy in it, and there is progress. Because we the people have the power to build a better future."

Harris wore a white suit, likely honoring the suffragettes who fought for women's right to vote, and acknowledged her historic standing as the first woman elected VP in the US.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," she said. "Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

Following the speeches, Biden and Harris were joined on stage by a crowd of family members including Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, Harris' husband, as fireworks lit up the clear night sky.

Biden's official YouTube channel streamed the event in the livestream embedded below. You can rewatch the whole event below.



