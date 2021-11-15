Missed Adele: One Night Only and Oprah interview? You can still watch now

CBS

Due to the pandemic, not all music fans are comfortable heading to a live concert. But they can come close without even leaving home. A two-hour concert special starring Grammy-winning singer Adele aired Sunday on CBS and its streaming service Paramount Plus. The special, titled Adele: One Night Only, includes an exclusive interview featuring Adele chatting with Oprah Winfrey. And if you missed it on Sunday, you can still watch the entire show -- if you have Paramount Plus, that is.

How to watch Adele: One Night Only

If you missed the CBS broadcast, or just want to rewatch it, you're going to need Paramount Plus to watch the special.

Paramount Plus is the replacement for CBS All Access. Those who pay for Paramount Plus Premium, the ad-free version of the streaming service ($10 a month, $100 a year) that also includes access to your live local CBS network, were able to watch the special live Sunday night.

But now the show is available on demand on Paramount Plus, and you don't need the premium tier to watch. You can watch using the basic tier, which costs $5 a month, or $50 annually, and includes advertising but lacks the live network.

Just go to Paramount Plus, log in, and search for "ADELE" if you don't immediately see the special.

We’re so excited to see our queen during her special, @Adele: One Night Only, premiering on #ParamountPlus this Sunday! Upgrade to premium and stream it live with us at 8:30 PM ET/8 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/gcSONXEwk2 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) November 13, 2021

What viewers will see

The pre-taped special features Adele performing outdoors at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory, singing a number of her hits, including the James Bond theme song Skyfall, as well as Rolling in the Deep and Someone Like You. Adele's latest album, 30, comes out on Nov. 19, just days after the TV special, and the concert includes four songs from that album, including Easy on Me, which was released last month. Singer Lizzo and talk show host James Corden were among the celebs attending the event.

"It will look really elegant, and then I'll tell a load of filthy jokes," Adele said in a Nov. 10 promotional video.

The special also includes Winfrey interviewing Adele, with the two clad in cream and white pantsuits and sitting outdoors in Winfrey's California rose garden. The two discuss Adele's new album, the stories behind the songs, and her personal life, including her 100-pound weight loss, divorce, and motherhood to son Angelo, who's 9. The singer and Angelo's father, charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, divorced in March.

"I've been obsessed with the nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one," Adele told Winfrey. She said that she promised herself once she had children, her family would stay together.

"And I tried for a really, really long time, and then I was just so disappointed for my son, I was so disappointed for myself." she said of her divorce. The singer said that while she was going through her divorce she stopped drinking alcohol and began working out "to keep me sort of centered."

She also said that her ex-husband lives nearby and they're still on good terms. "I think Simon probably saved my life," she said, crediting him for giving her stability and saving her from self-destructive paths. "Even now I trust him with my life," she said.

Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Adele and Oprah

If you're reading this, you probably already know who Adele and Oprah are. They're two of the few people in the world who can be easily identified by their first names alone.

London-born Adele (full name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins), 33, is one of the world's most successful singers, with 15 Grammy Awards. She's sold over 120 million records. Her 2011 album, 21, became the world's best-selling album of the 21st century. In 2012, she released Skyfall, the theme for the James Bond movie of the same name, winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the song.

Winfrey, 67, is best known for her nationally syndicated talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 years, ending in 2011. She's won 18 Daytime Emmys, two Primetime Emmys, a Tony Award, a Peabody Award and the Academy Awards' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. From 2000 to 2020, she published her own print magazine, O, the Oprah Magazine, which is now online only. Winfrey also has her own cable network, OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network. In March, Winfrey interviewed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Britain's Prince Harry, making headlines worldwide.

Winfrey seems to have enjoyed her time with Adele, tweeting out a photo of herself standing next to Lizzo at the concert and swaying and singing along to the song Hello.

"Adele had us at hello!" Winfrey wrote. "Lizzo, what concert are we going to next?!"