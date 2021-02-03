Jason Cipriani/CNET

Tired of watching Zoom fitness classes or playing Among Us on your Android phone's small screen? It doesn't have to be that way. With the right hardware, you can mirror your Android phone's screen to your TV, giving you a bigger picture and saving your neck in the process.

Not only does casting your phone's screen to your television make for a more comfortable viewing experience, but it also makes it possible to view photos or watch videos with friends or family members on a larger screen.

Better yet, there's a chance you already have everything you need. And if not, well, it's not terribly expensive to get set up.

What you need to mirror your Android phone to your TV

Start with an Android phone or tablet running Android 5.0 or later. That version of Android was released in 2014, so odds are your phone or tablet is running a newer version of Android. You can check by opening the Settings app and going to About phone and looking for Android version.

In addition to an Android phone or tablet, you'll also need a Google Chromecast streaming device, like the recently released Chromecast with Google TV, a TV with Chromecast built in or a smart display like the Google Nest Hub. If you don't know whether your TV has Chromecast support, the best way to check is to see if it shows up as an available casting device when you follow either method below.

Cast your screen using the Google Home app

The most reliable and consistent way to mirror your Android phone's screen is to use the Google Home app. If you've already set up any of Google's smart speakers, Nest Wifi or Chromecast devices, you likely already have it installed. If not, you can download it from the Play store.

With the Home app installed, here's what you need to do:

1. Open the app and select the Chromecast device you want to use.

2. Select the Cast my Screen button at the bottom of your screen.

3. Accept the prompt that reminds you that whatever is on your phone will be visible on the TV. You may see a second prompt that warns you if your device isn't optimized.

To stop casting your screen, tap on the button labeled Stop mirroring in the Home app.

There's an easier way, but it depends on your phone

Using the home app isn't a lot of work, but there's an even easier way: Use the Casting shortcut in the quick settings panel. Here's how:

1. Swipe down from the top of your Android device to reveal the Quick Settings panel.

2. Look for and select a button labeled Screen cast.

3. A list of Chromecast devices on your network will show up. Select the one that's connected to your TV, and a few seconds later your Android phone's screen will show up.

4. Stop casting your screen by following the same steps and selecting Disconnect when prompted.

If you can't find the Screen Cast option in the Quick Settings panel, tap on the pencil icon to edit which options are available and add the Screen Cast button.

It's not clear why some devices don't include the cast button in the settings panel. If your phone doesn't have the shortcut option, don't give up. You can still mirror your phone using the Home app.

Remember, whenever you're mirroring your screen, anything and everything that shows up on your phone or tablet's display will also show up on the TV. Meaning, any alerts and notifications, along with their contents, will be broadcast for all to see. And since there will potentially be a lag between your phone and TV when casting, stick to playing slower games and avoid more intensive titles such as Fortnite.

If you're looking for ways to get more out of your Chromecast, check out these tips. Google Assistant has a trick you'll want to keep in mind the next time you have a song stuck in your head. Finally, Android 11 has added plenty of new features worth checking out.