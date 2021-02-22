Mirror your iPhone, iPad or Mac screen to a TV the easy way with Apple AirPlay

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Casting the contents of your iPhone, iPad or Mac screen onto your TV is a convenient way to see a larger version of a video clip, show off photos or play a game. You just need to have the right equipment to mirror your small screen device to a TV screen, after which it's incredibly easy.

The process works with most modern TVs, but there are a couple of different ways to get there, depending on which TV you have and whether it supports Apple's AirPlay 2 service.

For example, any iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch running iOS 4.2 or newer will have AirPlay built-in, which makes mirroring a cinch. That means even if you have an Apple device that's several years old, it most likely supports and works with AirPlay. If you don't have an Apple TV, don't fret -- we'll walk you through your options, too.

Have an Apple TV or AirPlay 2 compatible device? It's easy peasy

If you already use an Apple TV to stream movies and shows, or have a newer Roku device or Smart TV that supports Apple's AirPlay 2 protocol, then you don't need to buy or do anything other than tap a few buttons on your screen. Just make sure your Apple device and Apple TV are on the same Wi-Fi network, then follow these instructions. There are two sets: One for the iPhone and iPad, and one for Mac.

Mirror your iPhone or iPad

1. Swipe down from the top-right corner on newer iPhone models, or up from the bottom of the display, to access Control Center.

2. Tap the Screen Mirroring button.

3. Select your TV.

4. If prompted, enter the passcode shown on your TV.

5. A checkmark will show up next to your TV's name when a connection is made.

You can then go about using your phone or tablet as you normally would, but everything you do on your screen will also be shown on the TV. To stop mirroring, open the Screen Mirror section in Control Center again and select Stop Mirroring.

Mirror your Mac's screen

The steps outlined below assume you're running MacOS Big Sur, the latest and greatest version of MacOS.

1. Click on the Control Center icon in the menu bar. It should be next to the time in the top-right corner, next to the Siri button.

2. Click Screen Mirroring.

3. You'll see a list of devices that are available on your network to mirror your screen on. Click the device you want to use. Your screen will flash and a few seconds later it will show up on the TV.

Everything you do on your Mac will show up on your TV as long as AirPlay mirroring is turned on. When you're done, click the Screen Mirroring button in Control Center again then click the name of the device you're connected to stop mirroring.

No Apple TV? No problem

If you use a streaming platform like Fire TV or an older Roku that hasn't been updated with AirPlay 2 support, it doesn't make sense to invest in an Apple TV just so you can mirror your iPhone. You can definitely broadcast your screen on your TV with the right equipment.

You can connect your Apple device directly to your TV by using an adapter and HDMI cable.

For iPhone and iPad owners with a device that has a Lightning port, you'll need to pick up Apple's $49 Lightning Digital AV Adapter. If you have a 2018 iPad Pro or newer, you'll need Apple's $69 USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. For Macs with USB-C ports, you can use the same USB-C adapter as the iPad Pro. Otherwise, you'll need a .

To use an adapter with your iPhone or iPad, plug it into the bottom of your phone or tablet, connect your charger to the adapter and then plug in your TV's HDMI cable. Mac users will need to plug in the adapter and connect to the HDMI cable. Your device will automatically recognize it's connected to an external display and will show up on your TV as long as you have the input for your HDMI connection selected. You don't have to adjust any settings -- it just works.

Connecting any computer to a TV can be confusing due to the various plugs and adapters, but we can walk you through the ins and outs. Mirroring your screen on a TV is incredibly useful, especially for tasks like video chat so the entire family can see.