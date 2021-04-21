Mirror your iPhone front camera for better selfies in iOS 14. Here's how to make the flip

Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET

The latest version of Apple's iPhone ( ) operating system, iOS 14.5, will launch next week. No matter what version of the OS you're running, you'll find lots of updated camera tools and features, including improvements to Night Mode and burst photos. But one smaller camera feature may make the biggest difference for your selfie needs: There's now a setting called Mirror Front Camera.

Mirror Front Camera joins the iPhone 11's "slofie" slow-motion selfie feature to bring us a subtler -- and, dare I say, more useful -- selfie tool. (It should be noted that it's one of many iOS 14 features that's already been available on Android devices for some time.)

Read on for everything you need to know about the Mirror Front Camera feature, and how to use it to up your selfie game.

What does Mirror Front Camera mean?

You may have already come across this setting in your camera preferences and wondered what it was. When you turn it on and change to your front-facing camera, it will snap a photo that's your mirror image, instead of flipping it as the camera usually does. Some people find this jarring because the photo you take doesn't match the image you see in the viewfinder.

Ultimately, it may not change your selfie much, but some people may prefer the more familiar reversed version of your face, like looking in a mirror.

How to use the Mirror Front Camera feature

With iOS 14 installed, the Mirror Front Camera setting is disabled by default. Here's how to turn it on:

Go to Settings > Camera. Under Composition, toggle Mirror Front Camera on. Head back to your camera app, and turn the camera to face yourself. The image will appear as you see yourself in the mirror, instead of flipped as it usually is.

Here, you can see the side-by-side comparison of a regular selfie and one taken with Mirror Front Camera turned on.

Patrick Holland/CNET

You can follow the same instructions to turn Mirror Front Camera off and go back to the default selfie setting.

