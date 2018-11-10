Microsoft's Xbox X018 event: Watch it live now

Microsoft kicked off its X018 event by announcing PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds would be coming to the Xbox Game Pass Monday, adding the popular battle royale shooter to its slate of more than 100 titles available via the subscription service.

New subscribers, starting today, will get their first month for just $1, a 90% discount from its standard $10 monthly fee. The deal will remain live through the holidays.

Crackdown 3, after a lengthy wait, will be coming February 15, 2019, complete with a new multiplayer mode Wrecking Zone, in which two teams of five compete against each other in "fully-destructible environments." And the original Crackdown, for those interested, is now available for free via the Microsoft store.

Microsoft also revealed Void Bastards, a game that blends roguelike elements and System Shock-style environmental exploration and manipulation with a unique art style that's reminiscent of the days of cell-shaded games.

Developed Blue Manchu, a studio co-founded by Jonathan Chey (one of the co-creators of Bioshock), Void Bastards is launching in 2019, and will be available via Game Pass at launch.

Read on for a quick rundown of Microsoft's other announcements, and go even further to check out all of the other trailers Microsoft is showcasing for other previously-revealed titles.

Microsoft's Adaptive Controller, which we got an in-depth look at earlier this year, is coming to 17 new markets including X018's host country, Mexico.



Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XII-2 and LIGHTNING RETURNS: Final Fantasy XII are being added to the Xbox One's library of backwards-compatible games.



Sea of Thieves is getting a brand-new competitive mode titled The Arena as part of its fifth post-launch update.



