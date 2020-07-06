Microsoft Xbox Series X Games Showcase: How to watch and everything you need to know

Angela Lang/CNET

Microsoft's planning to hold an event on July 23 to discuss new titles for its upcoming Xbox Series X console. This is the latest large event Microsoft's held around its Xbox Series X this year, following earlier showcases to reveal the console's design and show off new games made by its partners.

This time, the event will focus primarily on games Microsoft's making for its new Xbox, including Halo Infinite, the newest entrant in its popular space war epic series.

Microsoft operates 15 game studios, and all of them are working on titles for Xbox Series X. In addition to Halo Infinite, Microsoft announced a new action game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 from its Ninja Theory studio and a fantasy game, Everwild, from Rare. Additionally, Microsoft's new studio The Initiative has teased a new game from the writer of the hit cowboy saga Red Dead Redemption. Some of the rumored games for Xbox Series X include a new installment in Microsoft's fantasy series Fable, and a new Forza car racing title.

Along with our sister site GameSpot, CNET's global team will cover Microsoft's event, as well as other conferences that have shifted online.Our coverage will include the real-time updates, commentary and analysis you can only get here.

When

Microsoft's event is scheduled for July 23 at 9 a.m. PST / Noon EST / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. AEST.

Where

Microsoft will stream the event on its Xbox YouTube channel, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter and on its Xbox website.

