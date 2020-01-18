Microsoft Edge is available for Windows 10 and MacOS. Here's how to download it now

Microsoft

A year in the making, Microsoft's new Edge browser is now available for Windows and MacOS. It's based on the same code that powers Google's Chrome browser, which means that the new Edge will work with websites and not deal with the compatibility issues that browsers with a smaller share of the market can face.

More specifically, Microsoft Edge is based off of Google Chromium, an open-source browser that has a lot in common with Google Chrome. As a result, Microsoft Edge can use the expansive collection of browser extensions available from Google's Chrome Web Store. With this first public release of Edge, you'll need to grant the new browser access to Chrome extensions before you can install them.

Don't confuse this new Microsoft Edge browser with the previous version. The original Edge was build on Microsoft's own browser engine. Again, the new one depends on the Chromium project.

Keep reading for how to install the new Edge browser, find Microsoft's collection of browser add-ons in its own store and install even more extensions from the Chrome Web Store.

Now playing: Watch this: Edit button not coming to Twitter, Microsoft's new Edge...

How to install and set up Microsoft Edge

For now, if you want to move to the new Edge browser, you'll need to download it. Over the coming months, Microsoft will push out the new browser to customers, starting in the next few weeks with those who are part of the Windows Insiders program. If you have the original version of Edge or the Edge beta on your machine, the new version won't overwrite the older one. Here's how to install Edge.

Microsoft

1. Head to Microsoft's Edge webpage and select either Windows or MacOS operating system from the download menu.

The browser is available for Windows 10, of course, but because Edge is built on Chromium, you can also install Edge on Windows 8.1, 8 and 7, even though Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 7. And you can download Edge for MacOS, iOS and Android.

2. Tap Download, tap Accept and download on the next screen, and then tap Close.

3. If it doesn't automatically launch, open the installation file in the Downloads folder and then tap through the installer screens to install Edge.

4. Once installed, Edge will automatically start up. If you already have the Chrome browser installed, Edge will ask if you want to import your bookmarks, autofill data and history from Google's browser or start from scratch. If you decide to start from scratch, you can import your browser data later.

You can also tap the Customize import button at the bottom of the import window to bring in your data from Firefox.

Tap Allow to let Edge import your data.

Microsoft

5. Next, choose the look of the browser -- Inspirational, Informational or Focused -- and tap Next.

6. If you have multiple devices running the new Edge, on the next screen, the browser will ask if you want to sync your data across devices. Tap the toggle for Yes or No and then tap Next.

7. Finally, toggle Yes or No depending on if you want Microsoft to personalize your browsing experience and then tap Confirm.

Install Edge extensions from the Microsoft Store

Once you've installed Edge, you can add extensions, like Grammarly or Honey. Here's how to find extensions on the Microsoft Store.

1. In Edge, tap the three-dot menu up in the right-hand corner and tap Extensions.

Microsoft

2. Tap the link to the Microsoft Store. You can either search for a favorite extension or browse by category, such as entertainment or shopping.

3. Tap the extension you want, tap Get and then confirm you want to add the extension to Edge. Once added, you can manage it on the Extensions page.

Install Edge extensions from the Google Chrome Web Store

While Microsoft's store has a nice selection of browser add-ons, to see the full range of extensions you can use you'll need to allow Edge to access the Chrome Web Store. Here's how.

1. Tap the three-dot menu up in the right-hand corner again and tap Extensions.

2. In the bottom-left corner, toggle on Allow extensions from other stores and then tap Allow.

3. Navigate to the Chrome Web Store and search for an extension.

4. Once you find the one you want, tap Add to Chrome and tap Add Extension and the store will add the extension to Edge.

Once added, you manage the add-on on Edge's Extensions page.

For more, see what you need to know now that Windows 7 support is over and how to upgrade to Windows 10 for free.