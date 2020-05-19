Microsoft Build 2020: Everything announced at the company's all-digital event

Microsoft on Tuesday laid out plans to further support health care workers and scientists fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as part of its first all-digital Build developers event, being held amid the crisis.
The tech giant said it's building new software to help hospitals and doctors hold virtual visits with patients, as well as handle scheduling and other paperwork, as part of a larger effort to help fight the pandemic. Microsoft is also supporting science efforts, such as Folding@home, which uses people's idle computer power to help researchers analyze the coronavirus in the quest for a cure.
The virus, first detected in December, has already disrupted daily life for billions of people, many of whom have been ordered to shelter in place in an effort to slow the virus's spread. Organizers have in turn had to cancel or postpone many events, including the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the SXSW music festival, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.
Some companies, such as Microsoft and Apple, decided that instead of canceling their large developer events, they'd switch them to an online-only format. Microsoft is holding its developer event May 19 and 20.
Here's everything you need to know.
When
Microsoft's Build conference is being held Tuesday, May 19, through Wednesday, May 20. CEO Satya Nadella delivered a keynote address Tuesday, followed by Microsoft's Imagine Cup student developer competition and announcements about Microsoft's Azure cloud technology at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET.
Where
The conference is being streamed on Microsoft's website. CNET's global team is covering the event, as well as other conferences that have shifted online, just as we always do -- by providing real-time updates, commentary and analysis you can only get here.
