McGregor-Nurmagomedov fight: Follow these Twitter accounts

UFC 229 pits Conor McGregor, who hasn't had a match in two years, against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasn't lost any of his 26 matches, on Oct. 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two have a contentious recent history that promises to make the fight beyond explosive. Be sure and check out our guide on how to watch it, how to bet on the fight and start following these social media accounts in the run-up to the main event for commentary, color and drama before, during and after the fight.

Follow these hashtags

#UFC229 is the fight number to remember here. And while some fight hashtags just use the competitors' last names together, it looks like people are using #McGregorKhabib.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov on Twitter

McGregor sends Tweets from @TheNotoriousMMA, which has 7.24 million followers, while Nurmagomedov posts from @TeamKhabib, where he has 315,000 followers. Will they @ each other before the match? Sign in and see.

They're on the Gram, too!

McGregor's Instagram account @thenotoriousmma has over 25 million followers attuned for fight videos, street style and the occasional family pic. Nurmagomedov's handle is @khabib_nurmagomedov, where he's got over five million followers.

The pay-per-view carrier

Get with @UFCFightPass to be reminded when everything starts, and to maybe even get some fun facts along the way. Is this fight fun?

The network

Follow CBS Sports (from CNET's parent company, CBS) and the network's combat sports reporter Brian Campbell for news, stats and analysis.

From the boxing and MMA worlds

RBRBoxing will present round-by-round coverage of the fight as it happens, while MMAFighting and Ring Magazine should be good spots for photos. And we have a feeling that UFC head Dana White is going to be a good person to follow as well.