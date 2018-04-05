2018 Masters Tournament: Start time, how to stream, Tiger Woods and more

Tiger Woods is headed back to the Masters Tournament in Augusta for the first time since 2015. He's a four-time Masters champion, but his last win came way back in 2005 before injuries and infidelity derailed his career.

Tiger has enjoyed a resurgence at the start of this PGA Tour season. He had two top-5 finishes in the two tournaments leading up to the Masters, and now he finds himself among the favorites to win the 2018 Masters and his fifth green jacket. Tiger Woods' odds to win the Masters Tournament currently stand at roughly 10-1, which places him in a group with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

You have many options to watch Tiger Woods -- and the rest of the world's best golfers -- compete at the world's best golf course this week at the Masters. Let us review.

What: The 2018 Masters Tournament



The 2018 Masters Tournament When: April 5-8



April 5-8 Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia



Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia Channels: ESPN (rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday) and CBS (rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday)



Live TV coverage of the Masters

ESPN: 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday



3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday CBS: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday



Live streams on Masters.com or app

On the Masters website or mobile app for iOS or Android, you can stream live without authentication. And you have several streams from which to choose:

You can watch live coverage and interviews from Augusta National each morning.



You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.



You can pull up a virtual lawn chair and watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th, and the long par-5 13th.



You can watch golfers navigate the 15th and 16th holes of the Masters.



You can also watch a livestream of the coverage from CBS or ESPN each day.

Before the Masters Tournament gets underway with the first round on Thursday, on Wednesday you can get previews from the range and watch the Par 3 Contest.

At the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday, the Masters website or app will take you inside Butler Cabin for a livestream of the green jacket ceremony.

Live streams of the Masters on CBSSports.com or app

You can also watch a live stream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. Both will offer four live streams each of the four days of the tournament. You'll be able to watch the same live streams as you'll find with the Masters site or app, but without the TV simulcast live stream each day. (For the record, CNET is a division of CBS.)

Your Masters streaming options

Cord cutters can watch the 2018 Masters Tournament, but they'll need to find a streaming service that offers CBS and ESPN. And please note that in many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from CBS and the other local networks, so make sure a service offers a live feed of CBS where you live. The good news is each of the services mentioned below offers a free, seven-day trial, which will get you through all four rounds of the Masters.

Watch the Masters on DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of CBS and the other local networks in your zip code.

Watch the Masters on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS and ESPN, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

Watch the Masters on PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes CBS and ESPN. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Watch the Masters on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn't offer CBS, so it'll get you only the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament on ESPN on Sling's $20-a-month Orange plan.

Watch the Masters on YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. It's available in dozens of major metro markets.

Watch the Masters on CBS All Access

You can watch the last two rounds of the Masters on CBS's online streaming service. CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month.

Watch the Masters on FuboTV

Like CBS All Access, FuboTV will let you watch the action over the weekend. It lacks ESPN but includes a live feed of CBS in dozens of markets. FuboTV costs $19.99 for the first month before jumping up to $44.99 a month.

