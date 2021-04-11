Masters 2021 golf: TV schedule, watch the final round of the tournament live today

The final round of the Masters is happening right now. This year's premier PGA tournament is taking place a mere five months after last year's version of the tournament was moved to November. Tiger Woods won the Masters two years ago, but is missing this year's tournament as he recovers from a serious car crash. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion from November and entered as the favorite, but the story on Sunday's final round is Hideki Matsuyama, who looks to become the first Japanese man to win a major title.

Matsuyama enters play Sunday with a commanding four-stroke lead. He surged to the top of the leaderboard Saturday with an appropriately masterful bogey-free performance and sits at 11 under par. Four players, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris, are tied for second at seven under, but the green jacket is Matsuyama's to lose after he finished runner-up to Tiger in the 2019 Masters.

The Masters golf tournament concludes on Sunday, April 11. The final round is going on now, and you can follow the action on Masters.com and CBSSports.com. Live TV coverage runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS. Here's how to watch.

Free livestreams on Masters.com and CBSSports.com



On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a livestream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast livestream all day, with the following highlights.

You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout the day.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 4, 5 and 6.



You can watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th, and the long par-5 13th.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 15 and 16.

You can select your favorite golfers and watch all of their shots with the My Group feature.

Live TV streaming options



Live TV coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) on CBS. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the final round of the Masters with a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major ones (all but Sling TV) offer CBS. A fifth service, Paramount Plus, also carries the tournament. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final round on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Stream the final round on CBS today

You can watch the last round of the Masters on CBS's online streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $6 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV's basic $70-a-month package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.