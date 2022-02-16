Marvel's Ironheart: What to know about the Disney Plus series

Marvel Studios

Much about Marvel's new Ironheart series remains a mystery, but we do know about some of the cast members, the episode count and when we can expect to meet teen genius Riri Williams, aka Ironheart.

The Disney Plus series stars Dominique Thorne as Williams, "a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man," according to Marvel. While that logline doesn't reveal a ton, the comics offer plenty of hints about what the series might entail.

What's Marvel's Ironheart about?

In the comics, Riri Williams is a teen genius who's offered a scholarship to M.I.T. at just 11 years old. While she's a student, she steals materials from around campus and uses them to build an Iron Man-esque suit of armor. (The teen is a big admirer of Tony Stark, and reverse-engineers one of his suits).

Williams quits school after being confronted by M.I.T for stealing. While testing out her suit, she apprehends two inmates fleeing from prison, but her suit takes damage and she returns home to fix it. That's when none other than Tony Stark drops by, giving her his blessing to become a superhero.

When Riri is still a student, her best friend and step-dad die in a drive-by shooting. The name Ironheart is inspired by "the armor that Riri has been trying to build around herself ever since, both literally and figuratively," Marvel says.

Who's in the cast?

As mentioned before, Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. The actress appeared in the 2014 film If Beale Street Can Talk and 2021's Judas and the Black Messiah.

In the Heights star Anthony Ramos confirmed in an instagram post last week that he too would be joining the Ironheart cast in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

When will Marvel's Ironheart premiere?

While the release date for Marvel's Ironheart hasn't been revealed, we know we'll have to wait at least until Black Panther 2 drops on Nov. 11, 2022.

Dominique Thorne will make her debut as Williams in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told ComicBook.

How many episodes will there be?

The first season of Marvel's Ironheart will consist of six episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer.

Will Ironheart have superpowers?

Riri Williams does not have any super human abilities in the comics, but she is incredibly intelligent, engineering her own complex armor. Eventually, that suit provides her with flight, superhuman strength and the ability to fire energy blasts from her gloves.