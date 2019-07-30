Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios unveiled a handful of upcoming shows for the Disney Plus streaming service at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, including WandaVision. The show, which arrives in the spring of 2021, stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Scarlet Witch (whose real name is Wanda Maximoff) and Vision. The show's title combines the characters' names.

Here's everything we know so far about the MCU show, which Marvel has called a "mega event series" for Disney Plus. We'll update this post as more news about WandaVision comes in.

Plot

WandaVision follows the story of superheroes and romantic partners Scarlet Witch and Vision, who are both longtime members of the Avengers. Scarlet Witch is a powerful sorceress, and Vision is an android. The show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and its plot will lead directly to Scarlet Witch's appearance in the film Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness, which is set to hit theaters in May 2021.

"It's gonna get weird," Olsen said of the show at Comic-Con, adding that WandaVision will reveal why she's called "Scarlet Witch."

The show will also feature an adult Monica Rambeau, daughter of Carol Danvers' best friend in Captain Marvel. She'll be played by Teyonah Parris.

Release date

WandaVision is slated for a spring 2021 release on Disney Plus. The $7-a-month streaming service, Disney's answer to Netflix, will feature a vast catalog of new and legacy shows and movies. Disney Plus will launch on Nov. 12 in the US.

Cast

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch

Paul Bettany as Vision

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Originally published July 30 and will be updated frequently as more news about WandaVision comes in.