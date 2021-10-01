Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: How to watch the latest Marvel movie at home

Enlarge Image Marvel

It's about time. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's first-ever Asian-led film, was a box office hit, but things are a bit different from 2021's other MCU movie, Black Widow. Instead of streaming on Disney Plus, Shang-Chi opened only in theaters, and with the delta variant still causing pandemic disruption, that meant some Marvel fans haven't had a chance to see it. But the home release dates have now been confirmed to rent or buy Shang-Chi (or stream it on Disney Plus).

Shang-Chi will be available to watch at home Nov. 12, followed by DVD and Blu-ray release Nov. 30. Read on for more information...

Who is Shang-Chi?

The character, a master of unarmed combat, first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973, when the ABC TV drama Kung Fu, starring David Carradine, was popular. Shang-Chi was born the son of supervillain Fu Manchu but later opposed his father's ways. In 2013, he joined The Avengers. He's also been affiliated with the Heroes for Hire but is often simply a lone-wolf character.

His main power wasn't really a traditional superpower. Instead, he had the ability to master forms of combat, earning the nickname the Master of Kung Fu. In later years, though, he did gain the power to replicate himself, which could come in handy.

Who's starring in and making the film?

What's the release date?

The film came out Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, after being moved from February 2021 due to the pandemic.

How to watch it

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was exclusive to theaters for 45 days. It's available to rent or buy from digital platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu starting Nov. 12, when it will also be available for all Disney Plus subscribers at no extra cost. For physical disc fans, it's on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 30.

Marvel's last film, Black Widow, which came out in July, was available not just in cinemas, but on Disney Plus if subscribers were willing to fork over a premium fee of $30 in addition to their subscription cost. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings isn't offering that at-home option right away.

Is there a post-credits scene?

Yes. In fact, there are two. Find out more about the Marvel cameos and sequel hints in Shang-Chi's mid-credits and post-credits scenes.

Reviews and reactions

CNET film critic Richard Trenholm writes, "Shang-Chi comes with Marvel strengths and weaknesses while also feeling like something winningly new."

He goes on to say that the film is "visually and narratively distinct from the rest of the franchise. Shang-Chi is Marvel's first Asian lead, and the style of the film draws on the rich history of Asian cinema, from martial arts movies to gangster films to romance, and in particular the lush visual and emotional style of wuxia epics."

It's full of action, engaging characters and Marvel's trademark humor, Trenholm says.

CNET's Joan E. Solsman also praised the film: "Built on a framework telling the story of one family's reckoning with grief, it layers on action and humor while playfully blending genres, for the best kind of summer popcorn flick."

But as both Solsman and Trenholm point out, it's hard to celebrate this groundbreaking movie when its initial launch is theaters-only at a time when coronavirus numbers are rising. The movie may be great, but its distribution seems questionable at best.

What's in the trailers?

Daddy dearest

The first official trailer came out in June, and focuses heavily on the relationship between Shang-Chi and his father. Wenwu is seen telling a young Shang-Chi about the family's relationship with the Ten Rings, and that he must prove himself worthy. Later, he says that he told his men they couldn't kill Shang-Chi even if they tried, and he's glad he was right, while Shang-Chi dismisses his dad as "just a criminal who murders people." Just as with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, things lead up to a big father-son battle.

Lights, camera, action

A second trailer, out in July, briefly brings in rapper Awkwafina, who plays Katy, Shang-Chi's friend, before rehashing the father-son conflict that's such a big part of the film. Bus fights, car chases, helicopters, underwater battles, scenic cities at night -- the action-film cliches all show up.

What else do we know?

Who's your daddy?

Shang-Chi's dad in the comics is Fu Manchu, a character who's also been associated with racial stereotypes. Marvel Studios doesn't have the film rights for that character, and doubtless doesn't want to dredge up the racist issues he brings. So for this film, Shang-Chi's father is The Mandarin, a known Marvel supervillain, and the leader of the Ten Rings. He'll be played by Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

"I think [Leung] brings a humanity that we need for that character," director Destin Daniel Cretton told Observer. "We are not looking to contribute anymore to the Asian stereotypes that we have seen both in cinema and pop culture. We're hoping to just show some different sides to both Asian-Americans and Chinese-Americans and mainland Chinese characters. Tommy is such an incredible actor and I'm excited to have him help us break some of those stereotypes because that villain could easily become a punchline."

What's with the Ten Rings?

The Ten Rings is the once-dormant international terrorist group that kidnaps Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie. It's while being held captive by the Ten Rings that Stark builds his first Iron Man suit. In addition to The Mandarin, past members include Jackson Norriss, cybercriminal Cordo Gaines and the deceased Raza.

Also, in the film's first trailer, Wenwu tells his son, Shang-Chi, that "throughout my life, the Ten Rings gave our family power," and the rings are shown as actual, physical bracelets with eerie lights and some kind of superpower.

Ending explained

The ending of the movie draws on Chinese myth and martial arts philosophy without spelling things out explicitly. Here's one interpretation of the climactic action (spoilers!) and how it's driven by Shang-Chi's newfound connection to his roots.