Depending on how you see Avengers: Endgame -- IMAX, Real 3D -- you could spend upwards of $30 or more per person to see the Marvel movie when it hits theaters April 26. But for that same price, you can own the streaming version of three MCU movies, too -- thanks to a big sale that's happening across numerous digital retailers, including Amazon, Vudu, iTunes and Google Play.
The following films can be purchased in digital HD format for just $9.99: Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War; both Ant-Man movies; all three Thor movies; Iron Man 3 and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Incredible Hulk is also available for $7.99. Normally, they go for closer to $19.99.
Now, before you whip out the credit card, keep a few things in mind:
- All of the movies below support Movies Anywhere, so if you buy them on one service, you can cross-link to others. In other words, you can buy Ant-Man on Amazon, and it can automatically be ported to iTunes and Vudu, or vice versa, at no additional charge.
- Most of the movies offer a version with DVD-style extras (behind-the-scenes documentaries, etc.) at no extra charge. We've linked to both below, but why not get the extras for free?
- Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are all currently streaming on Netflix. Spider-Man: Homecoming is streaming on Starz until July 1. However...
- Nearly all of the MCU movies will be available on the Disney Plus streaming service when it launches in November ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year), or soon after.
On the other hand, $10 to be able to stream these movies whenever you want? Yeah, take my money.
For more info on all of these titles, check out our sister site TV Guide.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The Incredible Hulk
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Thor
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Iron Man 3
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Thor: The Dark World
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Ant-Man
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Captain America: Civil War
Streaming on Netflix or subscription services? Nope.
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Subscription streaming options: Starz until July 1
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Thor: Ragnarok
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Avengers: Infinity War
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Ant-Man and The Wasp
Subscription streaming options: Netflix
Other rental/purchase options: Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube
Originally published April 20, 2019.
Rebecca Fleenor contributed to this story.
How to set up Google's two-step verification: With a few minutes of setup time, your account will be much more secure.
How to book an Uber or Lyft with Google Home: Use a Google Home and your phone to get the best ride.
Discuss: Marvel movie sale: Infinity War, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Thor and more for $10 each
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.