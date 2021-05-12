Marvel's Eternals explained: Everything we know about Phase 4 movie after first footage

Marvel Studios

Black Widow isn't the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The debut of superteam the Eternals was pushed back nearly a year, but the first footage was revealed Monday in a trailer hyping up a bunch of MCU movies.

It's directed by Chloé Zhao, who just won a pair of Oscars for her film Nomadland, and comes out Nov. 5.

Who are the Eternals?

They're the next superpowered group to join the MCU, and Marvel Studios has assembled a superstar cast -- including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and super-buff Wolverine cosplayer Kumail Nanjiani -- to get everyone interested in the 25th MCU movie. It was originally meant to arrive Nov. 6, 2020. It was initially delayed to February 2021 and then to November 2021.

The official synopsis noted that the Eternals are "ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years."

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," it reads.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in September, Zhao emphasized how she brought her "deep, strong, manga roots" into Eternals.

"I look forward to pushing more of that marriage of East and West," she said, noting that the movie is about the history of humanity. "How much further and bigger can we go after Endgame?"

Actor Salma Hayek told Variety in January that Eternals was shot differently from previous Marvel movies.

"It's in real locations and they found some crazy extraterrestrial-looking locations," she said.

In December 2019, a Brazil Comic Con Experience crowd was treated to the first footage and saw the heroes in costume. Marvel Studios concept artist Rodney Fuentebella also shared some art featuring a third group, the massive Celestials.

Who's involved with the movie?

The character descriptions are from Marvel's official synopsis -- poor Dane Whitman is apparently too boring for any hype. Or maybe he's just mysterious.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige introduced the cast and director Zhao at the Comic-Con Marvel Studios panel in 2019. The movie will reunite Harington and Madden, who played Jon Snow and Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. Gemma Chan was previously seen in the MCU as Captain Marvel's Minn-Erva, but Sersi is a separate character.

In December 2019, Nanjiani revealed the fruits of his training -- and the intense regime required to maintain it -- to play swordsman Kingo in some super-buff Instagram shots. In March 2020, he used that new physique to pose as Wolverine (replacing Hugh Jackman) and other iconic movie characters for a Men's Health photoshoot.

I got to be on the cover of @MensHealthMag and recreate scenes from some of my favorite action movies. Pics by @EmilyShur, story by @BrianRaftery here: https://t.co/u0q29AlXEw pic.twitter.com/W8bnZagC2f — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 10, 2020

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world," he wrote in his original Instagram caption. "I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

Lauren Ridloff, whom you might know as Connie in The Walking Dead, will also play the MCU's first deaf superhero. Her character, Makkari, is male in the comics.

But what even is an Eternal, you ask? You may have already met one: Thanos. The big, purple mass murderer took center stage in Avengers: Infinity War and took on a whole bunch of heroes in Endgame. He's an Eternal in the comics, but we don't know yet if the same is true of his MCU counterpart.

Like Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy, Eternals will shine the spotlight on Marvel's cosmic comic characters.

Marvel Comics

What is the history of the Eternals?

Thanos may be the only Eternal we've seen on screen, but Eternals have a comic history that stretches back to 1976. They were dreamed up by Jack Kirby, co-creator of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, after he created the very similar New Gods for DC six years earlier.

In the comics, they're an evolutionary offshoot of humanity living on Earth who possess greater powers and have longer lifespans. The Celestials, a group of space gods, created them to defend Earth.

We've already seen a few Celestials in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies -- most notably the space station Knowhere (actually a Celestial's severed head) and Peter Quill's dad, Ego, (who took a human form) in the second Guardians flick.