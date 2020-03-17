Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson: Release date, cast, trailers and more

Marvel

Thor. Iron Man. Captain America. Hulk. Spider-Man. They've all had their origin stories play out on the big screen. Now it's Black Widow's turn. The standalone Black Widow film kicks off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will show Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff lost and broken down -- until she finds herself fighting a new villain.

On March 17, Disney said that Black Widow wouldn't be released May 1 due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. It didn't specify a new release date.

In the final trailer for Black Widow, which debuted March 9, fans see more of the family dynamic between Natasha Romanoff and fellow assassin/sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). There's also a closer look at the supervillain Taskmaster.

In the Feb. 2 Super Bowl Black Widow TV spot fans got another glimpse of Black Widow, as well as the family she was part of before she crossed paths with the Avengers.

The first trailer, which debuted in December, featured footage previously shown to fans at D23 and Comic-Con. Romanoff approaches the door of an apartment building with her gun drawn and she comes face to face with another woman with her gun drawn as well. It's Pugh as the character who Romanoff calls "sis."

The new trailer also showed David Harbour as the fatherly character Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian, as well as Rachel Weisz as the character Melina.

On March 9, Marvel released a new Black Widow poster featuring Romanoff as well as her allies and enemies.

On Dec. 7, Marvel also debuted a comic-book-inspired Black Widow poster, and showed new footage from Brazil Comic Con that revealed Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Melina were married.

Here's your look at the new poster for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow! See it in theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/W061YyDgoD — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) March 9, 2020

Everything we know about the Black Widow movie

The film will be set in Budapest. Fans first heard Romanoff mention Budapest during the first Avengers film in 2012, when she chatted with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) about a mysterious adventure in the Hungarian city.

"It's a film about self-forgiveness... and family," Johansson said in an interview with Vanity Fair on Nov. 26. "In the Black Widow film, the character when we find her is in a moment of real crisis. Throughout the film by facing herself in a lot of ways -- and all the things that make her her -- she actually comes through that crisis on the other side, and is able to reset into a space where she's a more grounded self-possessed person. That's her journey."

Johansson also confirmed that the movie had wrapped shooting in mid-November.

Take a look at the exclusive #CCXP poster for Marvel Studios' #BlackWidow! See it in theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/fMmG5xYkZb — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 7, 2019

There could even be a cameo from Avengers member Tony Stark/Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.), according to Deadline. However, Marvel has yet to officially announce he's in the movie, and neither Marvel nor Disney immediately responded to a request for comment about the casting mention.

On Oct. 1, 2019 actor William Hurt was photographed on the Black Widow movie set sparking a fan theory that he will reprise his role as General "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel universe during a possible end credits scene. General Ross appeared in Infinity War as an adversary to Captain America and Black Widow. General Ross also had a cameo in Endgame during the funeral scene.

Check out these character posters from @Marvel for #BlackWidow. May 1 can't come quickly enough🕷️ pic.twitter.com/IQTdfDMlZ0 — CNET (@CNET) February 3, 2020

When does it take place?

The movie will be set shortly after Captain America: Civil War but before Infinity War and Endgame, making it a prequel to the more recent Avengers films. Which makes sense, considering what happened to Romanoff during Endgame.

In the Black Widow movie, fans will see what happened after Romanoff went into exile after allowing Captain America and Bucky Barnes to escape in Civil War.

What footage was shown at Comic-Con and D23?

Comic-Con 2019 attendees saw some footage of an epic fight scene between Scarlett Johansson and Pugh. The two were described as sisters.

The SDCC footage includes past footage of Romanoff from Marvel movies like Iron Man 2, Age of Ultron, Civil War and Endgame.

ScarJo calls this “iteration” of Natasha “a fully realized woman, in all of her many facets.” 🤔🤔🤔#MarvelSDCC #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/eRnd2jrmnY — cait petrakovitz 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Then the video shifts to a shot of Budapest, where Romanoff approaches the door of an apartment building with her gun drawn. Romanoff searches each room until she hears a woman with a Russian accent say, "I know you're out there." It's Belova and her gun is drawn as well.

The two have a knock-down, drag-out fight in various rooms of the apartment. Belova's moves match Romanoff's, which may imply they were trained by the same person. The fight ends with the characters choking each other on the floor with a shower curtain.

#BlackWidow has been filming for 30 days. They showed us footage. Budapest! Natasha vs Yelena! Natasha vs Taskmasterrrrrrrr!! BRUTAL fights, great action, gorgeous shots. #SDCC #MarvelStudios #MarvelSDCC #AgentMLovesSDCC — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 21, 2019

The SDCC footage also includes a motorbike chase, and Romanoff and Belova sharing a drink where Romanoff calls her "sis." Also it shows Romanoff saying, "I have a very specific skill set" and wanting to wipe the red from her ledger.

Interestingly, there are a few shots of other women dressed in costumes like Black Widow's, which implies other female Russian agents could replace her at any moment.

The D23 footage shown on Aug. 24 expands slightly on what was seen at SDCC and also shows off a new white outfit for Black Widow. The fight scene between ScarJo and Pugh culminates in the reveal that Pugh is Black Widow's sister, Yelena, and the battle was merely her welcoming Natasha home.

"Why do you always do that thing?" Yelena asks Natasha. What thing? "The pose, the fighting pose. You're a total poser." #Marvel #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/aqMIBeXHUu — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

Who is the main villain, Taskmaster?

Other SDCC footage shows Romanoff's car blown up by the villainous Taskmaster. They fight and Romanoff notices that he can mirror all her fight moves -- much like Belova in the previous fight. Could Belova secretly be Taskmaster, or is there more to this mysterious baddie?

The supervillain made his first appearance in The Avengers comic book series in 1980. His superpowers include the ability to mimic his opponent's physical movements simply by seeing them.

Taskmaster wears a hood over his head and uses a protective shield. In the comics, Taskmaster also taught criminals how to improve their fighting skills.

Marvel Studios' director of visual development, Andy Park, posted on Instagram on July 22 the first concept art for the movie, which shows Black Widow battling Taskmaster.

Who is the Red Guardian?

Stranger Things and Hellboy star David Harbour has been cast as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Red Guardian.

David Harbour shares details on his role as the Red Guardian in #BlackWidow. pic.twitter.com/9eUB0wN8Jt — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 21, 2019

The Red Guardian first appeared in the comics in The Avengers No. 43. The comics have Shostakov as a longtime agent of the KGB, but it's unclear yet if his character will be an enemy or ally to Romanoff.

Who's making the film?

Cate Shortland directs, making her the first female director Marvel has hired to single-handedly helm a feature-length, live-action film. Shortland is best known for her female-led movies Lore and Berlin Syndrome.

The script is penned by female screenwriter and producer Jac Schaeffer, best known for her other female-led superhero movie Captain Marvel. Black Widow is the first Marvel film to be solely written and directed by women.

What's the release date?

Black Widow was originally set to hit theaters worldwide on May 1, but due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the Marvel movie's release has been pushed back to an unspecified date.

Who's in the cast?

No official word yet if Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Hawkeye in the Black Widow movie.

This article was originally published July 25, 2019 and will be updated as news rolls in.