The Final Four has become the Terminal Two. After starting with 68 teams last month, only two are still playing in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

On Saturday, No. 1 Virginia squeaked by No. 5 Auburn on a controversial call in the final seconds, and No. 3 Texas Tech ended No. 2 Michigan State's title hopes.

On Monday night, Virginia and Texas Tech will square off to decide the college basketball national championship. Only one team will cut down the nets. Here's how you can watch.

When is the National Championship Game?

The National Championship Game tips off on Monday night from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Monday, April 8 Matchup Time Channel No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Texas Tech 9:20 p.m. ET CBS

Which channels is the game on?

The game will be shown on CBS. (Editors' note: CNET is a division of CBS.)

How can I watch for free?

Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch the game for free. Games on CBS during the tournament don't require pay-TV credentials, so you can stream the final game for free.

What are my other streaming options?

Cord cutters can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the National Championship Game. In order to watch CBS' coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local CBS station.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Streaming services with CBS

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area. See at Hulu with Live TV

Fubo TV ($45) Fubo costs $45 a month and includes CBS. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of CBS where you live. See at Fubo

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes CBS. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's cheapest, $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area. See at DirecTV Now

Other March Madness options

CBS All Access ($6)

CBS All Access carries live CBS stations in many areas of the country (check the site to see if you're covered) for $6 a month.

OTA antenna (free)

Another option for watching games on CBS is to use an antenna to get free, over-the-air TV. You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV, and solid antennas start as little as $10.

