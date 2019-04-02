Getty Images

And then there were four. The Final Four, if you will.

After starting with 68 teams two weeks ago, only four are still playing in the 2019 NCAA man's basketball tournament.

The Elite Eight was thrilling. On Saturday, No. 3 Texas Tech knocked off No. 1 Gonzaga to earn the school's first trip to the Final Four, and No. 1 Virginia needed a miracle buzzer beater to force overtime and get past No. 3 Purdue. On Sunday, No. 5 Auburn needed overtime to topple No. 2 Kentucky, and No. 2 Michigan State held on to take out No. 1 Duke.

Want to watch the remaining four teams play this weekend? Here's your guide.

Now playing: Watch this: March Madness 2019: Everything you need to know

When are the March Madness games on?

Just three games remain in the tournament: the two Final Four semifinal games on Saturday, followed by the National Championship Game on Monday. Here's the remaining schedule:

Saturday, April 6 No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia 6:09 p.m. ET CBS No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State 8:49 p.m. ET CBS

Monday, April 8 Auburn/Virginia vs. Texas Tech/Michigan State 9 p.m. ET CBS

Which channels are the games on?

The remaining March Madness games will be shown on CBS. (Editors' note: CNET is a division of CBS.)

How can I watch for free?

Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. And games on CBS don't require pay-TV credentials, so you can stream them for free.

What are my other streaming options?

Cord cutters can use a live-TV streaming service to watch March Madness. In order to watch CBS' coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local CBS station. Some streaming services carry all four channels for March Madness, but others will require you to mix and match services, which can save you money but could present a challenge when frantically changing channels to catch a potential buzzer-beater at the end of a close game.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Streaming services with CBS

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area. See at Hulu with Live TV

Fubo TV ($45) Fubo costs $45 a month and includes CBS. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of CBS where you live. See at Fubo

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes CBS. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's cheapest, $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area. See at DirecTV Now

Other March Madness options

CBS All Access ($6)

CBS All Access carries live CBS stations in many areas of the country (check the site to see if you're covered) for $6 a month.

OTA antenna (free)

Another option for watching games on CBS is to use an antenna to get free, over-the-air TV. You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV, and solid antennas start as little as $10.

Now playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord like a pro

Originally published on March 5.

Update, April 2: Adds details for Final Four games.