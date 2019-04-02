And then there were four. The Final Four, if you will.
After starting with 68 teams two weeks ago, only four are still playing in the 2019 NCAA man's basketball tournament.
The Elite Eight was thrilling. On Saturday, No. 3 Texas Tech knocked off No. 1 Gonzaga to earn the school's first trip to the Final Four, and No. 1 Virginia needed a miracle buzzer beater to force overtime and get past No. 3 Purdue. On Sunday, No. 5 Auburn needed overtime to topple No. 2 Kentucky, and No. 2 Michigan State held on to take out No. 1 Duke.
Want to watch the remaining four teams play this weekend? Here's your guide.
When are the March Madness games on?
Just three games remain in the tournament: the two Final Four semifinal games on Saturday, followed by the National Championship Game on Monday. Here's the remaining schedule:
Saturday, April 6
|No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia
|6:09 p.m. ET
|CBS
|No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State
|8:49 p.m. ET
|CBS
Monday, April 8
|Auburn/Virginia vs. Texas Tech/Michigan State
|9 p.m. ET
|CBS
Which channels are the games on?
The remaining March Madness games will be shown on CBS. (Editors' note: CNET is a division of CBS.)
How can I watch for free?
Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. And games on CBS don't require pay-TV credentials, so you can stream them for free.
What are my other streaming options?
Cord cutters can use a live-TV streaming service to watch March Madness. In order to watch CBS' coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local CBS station. Some streaming services carry all four channels for March Madness, but others will require you to mix and match services, which can save you money but could present a challenge when frantically changing channels to catch a potential buzzer-beater at the end of a close game.
Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast.
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
- All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.
Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Streaming services with CBS
YouTube TV ($40)
YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets.
Hulu with Live TV ($45)
Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.
Fubo TV ($45)
Fubo costs $45 a month and includes CBS. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of CBS where you live.
PlayStation Vue ($45)
PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes CBS. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.
DirecTV Now ($50)
DirecTV Now's cheapest, $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.
Other March Madness options
CBS All Access ($6)
CBS All Access carries live CBS stations in many areas of the country (check the site to see if you're covered) for $6 a month.
OTA antenna (free)
Another option for watching games on CBS is to use an antenna to get free, over-the-air TV. You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV, and solid antennas start as little as $10.
Originally published on March 5.
Update, April 2: Adds details for Final Four games.
How to set up Google's two-step verification: With a few minutes of setup time, your account will be much more secure.
How to book an Uber or Lyft with Google Home: Use a Google Home and your phone to get the best ride.
Discuss: March Madness 2019: How to watch the Final Four live
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.