Grant Halverson

Duke is back in action on Friday.

After squeaking by No. 9 UCF last round, the team is back in action on Friday against No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Sweet Sixteen. Before Duke takes the court, No. 1 North Carolina takes on No. 5 Auburn, the lowest seed remaining in the tournament.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Michigan State plays No. 3 LSU, and No. 2 Kentucky plays No. 3 Houston. Want to watch? Here's your guide.

Now playing: Watch this: March Madness 2019: Everything you need to know

When are the March Madness games on?

We started with 68 teams and are now down to 12 remaining teams as we sit halfway through the Sweet Sixteen. Four games on the the slate for Friday, and the Elite Eight games start on Saturday. Here's the schedule for the next two days of the tournament:

Friday, March 29 Matchup Time Channel No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State 7:09 p.m. ET CBS No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina 7:29 p.m. ET TBS No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke 9:39 p.m. ET CBS No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky 9:59 p.m. ET TBS

Saturday, March 30 No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 6:09 p.m. ET TBS No. 3. Purdue vs. No. 1 Virginia 8:49 p.m. ET TBS

The winners on Friday will play on Sunday as they continue to travel down the road to the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Final Four semifinal games will be played on Saturday, April 6, followed by the National Championship Game on Monday, April 8.

Which channels are the games on?

The remaining March Madness games will be shown on CBS and TBS. (Editors' note: CNET is a division of CBS.)

How can I watch for free?

Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. As with most things that are free, there is a catch.

To get full access to every game you'll need to sign in with credentials (username and password) from a pay TV provider, typically your cable, satellite or live TV streaming service.

If you don't sign in, you'll be limited to only a 3-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching games on TBS. Games on CBS, meanwhile, don't require pay-TV credentials so you can stream all of them for free.

What are my other streaming options?

Cord cutters can use a live-TV streaming service to watch March Madness. In order to watch CBS' coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local CBS station. Some streaming services carry all four channels for March Madness, but others will require you to mix and match services, which can save you money but could present a challenge when frantically changing channels to catch a potential buzzer-beater at the end of a close game.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and PC browsers.

phones, tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Streaming services with CBS and TBS

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes CBS and TBS. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS and TBS, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area. See at Hulu with Live TV

Fubo TV ($45) Fubo costs $45 a month and includes CBS and TBS. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of CBS where you live. See at Fubo

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes CBS and TBS. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's cheapest, $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS and TBS. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area. See at DirecTV Now

Mix-and-match March Madness options

AT&T WatchTV ($15 or free) + CBS All Access ($6) = $21 or $6

AT&T WatchTV is a relative newcomer to the streaming game. It offers a more limited number of channels compared with its competitors but is much cheaper. It costs $15 a month for most people, but AT&T wireless customers on qualifying plans can get it for free. Among the 35 channels Watch TV offers is TBS.

Meanwhile, CBS All Access carries live CBS stations in many areas of the country (check the site to see if you're covered) for $6 a month. Combine the two and you can watch all of the tournament games for about half the cost of a more fully featured streaming service above.

Sling Blue ($25) + CBS All Access ($6) = $31

Neither of Sling TV's plans offer CBS, but its $25-a-month Sling Blue plan includes TBS. Pair it with CBS All Access to pick up the games on CBS and you are still paying less than a competing streaming services at $31 a month. Better yet, you can sign up at a discount: Sling Blue is currently $15 a month for the first three months for new subscribers, bringing your March Madness cost down to $21 for the tournament when paired with CBS All Access.

OTA antenna for CBS games = free

Another option for watching games on CBS is to use an antenna to get free, over-the-air TV. You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV, and solid antennas start as little as $10.

March Madness in 4K

Subscribers to DirecTV's satellite service are in for a treat this month. DirecTV will reportedly broadcast March Madness games from March 19 to 30 in both 4K and HDR. You'll be able to watch only a selection of games in 4K. The 4K broadcast schedule will include games on March 28 and 30 from Anaheim, California.

Competing satellite provider Dish is also broadcasting a selection of games in 4K. You can see its 4K broadcast schedule here, which will include an Elite Eight game or two on March 30.

Now playing: Watch this: How to cut the cord like a pro

Originally published on March 5.

Update, March 29: Adds details for Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games.