Major League Soccer is back: How to watch MLS tournament semifinals today without cable

Minnesota United FC, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union and the Portland Timbers play in the semifinals today and tomorrow on ESPN and FS1.

Major League Soccer stopped before it really got started this year. After each of its 26 teams had played two games, the league shut down in March as the coronavirus spread. MLS has returned to the pitch but instead of resuming its regular season, it's holding a monthlong, World Cup-style tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida -- the same venue where the NBA's 2020 restart is taking place

Inside the MLS bubble, the tournament started last month with 24 of the 26 MLS teams, and now we are down to four for the semifinal round that starts Wednesday. Here's what you need to know to watch all of the remaining matches of the MLS tournament.

Philadelphia Union beat Sporting Kansas City to earn a spot in the semifinals of the MLS is Back tournament.

Why only 24 teams?

FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament after multiple players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19, and Nashville SC did the same a couple of days later. 

Which teams are still in the tournament?

The following four teams are in the semifinals and still fighting for the MLS crown:

  • Minnesota United FC
  • Orlando City SC
  • Philadelphia Union
  • Portland Timbers

What does the tournament schedule look like?

The first semifinal game is today with the other tomorrow. 

Wednesday, Aug. 5

  • Philadelphia Union vs. Portland Timbers at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on FS1 and TUDN

Thursday, Aug. 6

  • Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United FC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Looking ahead to next week, the final is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

How can I watch the MLS tournament on TV?

The remaining tournament matches will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, FS1 and TUDN. You'll also be able to watch the matches on ESPN in the ESPN app, the matches on FS1 in the Fox Sports app and the matches on TUDN in the TUDN app. 

US residents don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch the MLS tournament or to authenticate an account in order to stream the matches on ESPN's or Fox's apps. Most of the major live TV streaming services include ESPN and FS1, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to livestreams online. 

For the Spanish-language broadcast, FuboTV is the only live TV streaming service with TUDN, and Hulu and Sling TV are the only services with ESPN Deportes.

Sling TV

Carries ESPN, ESPN Deportes and FS1

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes FS1, and the $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. The $45-a-month Orange + Blue plan includes all three channels. You can get ESPN Deportes with the $10-a-month Best of Spanish add-on to Sling TV's Orange plan. Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and FS1

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN and FS1. ESPN Deportes is part of the $5-a-month Español add-on. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

AT&T TV Now

Carries ESPN and FS1

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN and FS1. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at AT&T TV Now

FuboTV

Carries ESPN, FS1 and TUDN

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes ESPN, FS1 and TUDN. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN and FS1

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and FS1. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, and all allow you to cancel anytime. They also all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

