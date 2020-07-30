Major League Soccer is back: How to watch MLS tournament games today without cable

Major League Soccer stopped before it really got started this year. After each of its 26 teams had played two games, the league shut down in March as the coronavirus spread. MLS has returned to the pitch but instead of resuming its regular season, it's holding a monthlong, World Cup-style tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida -- the same venue where the NBA's 2020 restart is taking place.

Inside the MLS bubble, 24 of the 26 MLS teams competed over two weeks in group stage games, and 16 teams moved on to the knockout stage. Now, we are down to eight teams for the quarterfinal round that starts today. Here's what you need to know to watch all of the remaining matches of the MLS tournament.

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Why only 24 teams?

FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament after multiple players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19, and Nashville SC did the same a couple of days later.

Which teams are still in the tournament?

The following eight teams won their first knockout stage game and are still fighting for the MLS crown:

Los Angeles FC

Minnesota United FC

New York City FC

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City

What does the tournament schedule look like?

The MLS Is Back Tournament started on July 8 with group stage games. The first quarterfinal game is today with another tomorrow and two on Saturday. Here are the matchups and broadcast schedule for the quarterfinals:

Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia Union vs. Sporting Kansas City at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Friday, July 31

Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles FC at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on FS1, TUDN

Saturday, Aug. 1

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) on FS1, TUDN

Looking ahead, here's the remaining tournament schedule after the quarterfinal round:

Semifinals: Aug. 5 and 6

Aug. 5 and 6 Final: Aug. 11

How can I watch the MLS tournament on TV?

The remaining tournament matches will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FS1 and TUDN. You'll also be able to watch the matches on ESPN and ESPN2 in the ESPN app, the matches on FS1 in the Fox Sports app and the matches on TUDN in the TUDN app. Matches are evenly split between ESPN and FS1, but the final will be shown on ESPN.

US residents don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch the MLS tournament or to authenticate an account in order to stream the matches on ESPN's or Fox's apps. Most of the major live TV streaming services include ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to livestreams online.

For the Spanish-language broadcast, FuboTV is the only live TV streaming service with TUDN, and Hulu and Sling TV are the only services with ESPN Deportes.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes FS1, and the $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2. The $45-a-month Orange + Blue plan includes all three channels. You can get ESPN Deportes with the $10-a-month Best of Spanish add-on to Sling TV's Orange plan. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1. ESPN Deportes is part of the $5-a-month Español add-on. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month after a recent price increase and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month (going up to $60 on Aug. 1) and includes FS1 and TUDN but not ESPN channels just yet. It will add ESPN and ESPN2 at some point this summer but a date has yet to be announced. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, and all allow you to cancel anytime. They also all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.