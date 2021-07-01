The MacOS Monterey public beta has arrived. Here's how to download it

Sarah Tew/CNET

An early version of MacOS Monterey, the latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, is now available. At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, we got a first look at the new software (also known as MacOS 12), and all of the new features that will arrive with it. These include AirPlay and Universal Control, which will allow you to use a single mouse and keyboard to move between your Mac and iPad for a seamless experience. The OS also adds in several of the new features found in iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime and Apple's Focus feature.

On Thursday, MacOS Monterey became available as a public beta for those who want to test out the new software before its final release in the fall (likely September, alongside the iPhone 13). Just make sure your device is compatible first.

Here's how to download the MacOS Monterey public beta. Note that you should never download a beta version on your primary device, as they're often buggy -- we recommend only doing so if you have a separate tester device available.

How to download and install the MacOS Monterey public beta

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's how to get the MacOS Monterey public beta up and running on your machine.

Brett Pearce/CNET

1. Back up your Mac, just to be safe. You don't want to risk losing everything when you upgrade.

2. On your Mac, go to beta.apple.com.

3. Sign in with your Apple ID and select MacOS from the list of programs.

4. In the Getting Started section, click Enroll your Mac.

5. On the next page, click on the blue button labeled Download the MacOS Public Beta Access Utility.

6. Open the downloaded file and follow the prompts.

7. After the utility is installed, check for a software update using the update tool in System Preferences and then follow the prompts to download and install it.

Once you restart your computer, you'll be running on the MacOS Monterey public beta.

You can also download the public beta versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, too.