MacOS Monterey compatibility: Find out if your computer can run Apple's new OS

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey (also known as MacOS 12) is now available to download as a public beta (here's how to download the MacOS Monterey public beta). First unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, MacOS Monterey includes new features like Universal Control, AirPlay and a bunch of the same updates coming to iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime.

If you're looking to download and install the MacOS Monterey public beta, or the final version once it's released in the fall, you'll need to have a compatible device. And while the Windows 11 rollout has been full of confusion over which devices will be able to run the OS, Apple's compatibility list is far more straightforward.

Macs compatible with MacOS Monterey

Here are all the models of Macs that can run MacOS Monterey, according to Apple:

MacBook , early 2016 and later

, early 2016 and later MacBook Air , early 2015 and later

, early 2015 and later MacBook Pro , early 2015 and later

, early 2015 and later Mac Pro , late 2013 and later

, late 2013 and later Mac Mini , late 2014 and later

, late 2014 and later iMac , late 2015 and later

, late 2015 and later iMac Pro, 2017 and later

As our sister site ZDNet notes, that means that the following Macs will not be able to update to anything beyond MacOS Big Sur:

iMac , mid and late 2014 and early 2015

, mid and late 2014 and early 2015 MacBook Air , mid 2013 and early 2014

, mid 2013 and early 2014 MacBook Pro , late 2013 and mid 2014

, late 2013 and mid 2014 MacBook, early 2015

For more, check out what we know so far about MacOS Monterey and its features.