Will MacOS Big Sur work on your Mac? Here's the full compatibility list

At Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple executives unveiled the latest version of MacOS, called Big Sur (and also known as MacOS 11). The new operating system will include major updates to the Safari web browser, and refreshed Maps and Messages apps. Early adopters can try the new operating system today by downloading the just-released MacOS Big Sur public beta (here's how to download it to your device.) It'll become generally available as a free software update for all users in the fall. You can also download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 in public beta now, too.
Big Sur also represents the biggest design update since OS X was first released almost 20 years ago, Apple executives said during WWDC. The new OS includes tweaks to the curves of the window corners, dock icons and colors of the user interface. But a lot of it looks pretty familiar: The same Photos design from iPadOS comes to MacOS, as do many of the app updates that we'll get in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The control center in the menu bar, widgets and notification center are more sophisticated-looking, too.
Whether you're looking to test-drive MacOS Big Sur or waiting until it's generally released, you'll need to have a compatible Mac to run the new OS. Here are all the models of Macs that can run MacOS Big Sur, according to Apple:
- MacBook, 2015 and later
- MacBook Air, 2013 and later
- MacBook Pro, late 2013 and later
- Mac Mini, 2014 and later
- iMac, 2014 and later
- iMac Pro (all models), 2017 and later
- Mac Pro, 2013 and later
