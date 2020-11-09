MacOS Big Sur compatibility: Does your computer make the list?

Apple

Apple's latest Mac operating system MacOS Big Sur is likely coming soon. At a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple is expected to unveil new Mac computers running Big Sur and powered for the first time by the company's own Apple silicon chips. (Find out how to watch the Apple event live here.)

Big Sur — first announced at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June — includes major updates to the Safari web browser, and refreshed Maps and Messages apps (we've rounded up some of the best new MacOS Big Sur features and how to use them here). Early adopters can try the new operating system today by downloading the MacOS Big Sur public beta -- here's how to download it to your device. Apple executives had said it would become generally available as a free software update for all users sometime this fall, and an exact date is likely to come at the event next week. You can also download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now, too.

Big Sur also represents the biggest design update since OS X was first released almost 20 years ago, Apple executives said during WWDC. The new OS includes tweaks to the curves of the window corners, dock icons and colors of the user interface. But a lot of it looks pretty familiar: The same Photos design from iPadOS comes to MacOS, as do many of the app updates that we'll get in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The control center in the menu bar, widgets and notification center are more sophisticated-looking, too.

Whether you're looking to test-drive MacOS Big Sur or waiting until it's generally released, you'll need to have a compatible Mac to run the new OS. Here are all the models of Macs that can run MacOS Big Sur, according to Apple:

MacBook ( ) , 2015 and later

, 2015 and later MacBook Air, 2013 and later

MacBook Pro ( ) , late 2013 and later

, late 2013 and later Mac Mini , 2014 and later

, 2014 and later iMac ( ) , 2014 and later

, 2014 and later iMac Pro ( ) (all models), 2017 and later

(all models), 2017 and later Mac Pro , 2013 and later

