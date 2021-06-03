Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Start time, how to watch, rules and what to expect

Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are fighting this weekend. It's happening for real. Their long-discussed boxing match takes place on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ahead of the match, there was a staredown between the two that got a little... intimate.

And here was Logan Paul's response.

Start time

In the US the PPV starts at 8 p.m. EDT (5pm PDT) on Sunday, June 6.

In the UK the PPV starts at 1 a.m. BST on Monday, June 7.

In Australia the PPV starts at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday June 7.

How to watch

The easiest way to watch online is via Fanmio.

Those who want to see the fight will need to get pay-per-view access. A ticket to watch the fight comes with a T-shirt and costs $49.99 (£36, AU$64).

Fanmio's site says that 20 US residents who sign up for Fanmio will also get a video meet-and-greet with the fighters -- and the giveaway rules say those winners do not have to buy the fight to enter the drawing.

There are other ways to watch, however.

In the US you can pay Mayweather's usual partner Showtime $49.99 to watch the fight.

In the UK you can watch via Sky Sports Box Office for a relatively cheap £16.95.

In Australia you can watch via Main Event for AU$49.95, which cheaper than you'll be paying on Fanmio, but you'll need access to Foxtel to access Main Event, which makes things trickier. If you don't already have a Foxtel subscription, best to just go the Fanmio route.

Fight details

This special exhibition is slated for eight rounds, each three minutes long. Both fighters will be wearing 12 oz gloves.

Logan Paul has to weigh in at 190 pounds or under for the fight, otherwise he'll be fined an eye-watering $100,000 for every pound he goes overweight. Mayweather will most likely weigh-in at around 160 pounds and will face a massive size disadvantage. Paul is around 6 foot 2 inches with a 76-inch reach, whereas Mayweather is around 5 foot 8 inches with a 72-inch reach.

Given the fight is an exhibition, it's been confirmed there will be no judges. Knockouts are legal and are to the judge's discretion. If the contest plays out to its conclusion there will be no official judges result, the Florida State Boxing Commission told Sky News.

Full fight card

It's a pretty lean one, only four fights...

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Badou Jack vs. TBA

Jarret Hurd vs. Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

Who is Logan Paul?

The 26-year-old Ohio native and his brother, Jake, first became famous for their Vine and YouTube videos. Paul then moved to L.A. and dabbled in all sorts of forms of entertainment, from acting to running a clothing line. He's not without controversy: In 2018, he was heavily criticized for filming a dead body in a Japanese forest known as a location for suicide and YouTube has yanked ads from his channel for questionable content in the past. But his fans don't seem to care: His YouTube channel has more than 22 million subscribers.

As for sports, Paul was a high-school athlete, participating in wrestling and football. But his boxing record isn't exactly long. In 2018, he fought British YouTuber KSI (real name: Olajide William Olatunji) to a majority draw in what was considered an amateur match. In 2019, the two held a rematch that was considered a professional bout, ending in a split decision victory for KSI. So with zero victories to his credit, he's decided to ... take on a famous undefeated boxer. As you do.

Who is Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is quite a bit older than Paul, at 44. And he's much, much more experienced in the ring. He won 15 major world titles in five weight classes, with a 50-0 record in the sport, a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics, and three U.S. Golden Gloves championships, among other titles. (Note that he won that Olympic medal when Logan Paul was just a year old.)

So why, then, is the undefeated former champ taking on a YouTuber who's never won a fight? It's not about the boxing -- the fight won't count anywhere, it's an exhibition. Think those two irresistible elements: Money and fame.

"It's likely that only the promise of another lucrative payday could convince 'Money' Mayweather to put on his gloves again, and Paul provides an opponent with major name recognition despite a paucity of boxing experience," the Washington Post reported. The newspaper noted that for Paul, it's not about who wins, but about the exposure, which makes him even more famous and opens up more opportunities and future paydays.

That's the bare essentials, but if you want to catch up on the juicy, possibly manufactured drama in the lead up to the fight... keep reading.

The Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul confrontation?

No, that is not a typo.



Despite the fact Floyd Mayweather is fighting his brother Logan Paul, Jake Paul got into quite the situation with Mayweather, by stealing his baseball cap after a press conference for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight.

Regardless of whether it was a publicity stunt or not this has stirred up quite an amount of attention on social media.

Everyone is going to make a lot of money.

What to expect?

Part of the appeal of this is it's hard to know what to expect. The most obvious outcome is Mayweather outboxing Paul and potentially knocking him out. But Mayweather is 44 and he is giving up at least 30 pounds in weight. It's hard to imagine that Logan Paul will even touch Mayweather given his defensive prowess, but we haven't seen him fight since the McGregor fight and that was almost four years ago.

Here's some clips of them training.

Floyd seems confident.

"These guys have done a great job fooling the public that they are real fighters," he said. "I ain't got to use my A game, my B game, my C game. I can use my Z game. Don't even gotta hit him hard."

Sounds ominous.