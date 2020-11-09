'Limited number' of Xbox Series X console bundles coming to GameStop ahead of Nov. 10 release

Update, Nov. 9: GameStop says that it will have "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles" in stock today, ahead of in-store availability of the new Xbox consoles on Tuesday. Note the word "bundles," which means these will be high-priced sets with a bunch of extraneous add-ons. We expect immediate sellouts, but you can check inventory below.

Microsoft teased the new Xbox an entire year ago -- and 2020 has been oh so long -- but the big day is finally upon us. The Xbox Series X (along with the Xbox Series S, its less powerful little brother) will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 10. That's the day the world will be able to buy the new console that Microsoft says will have "four times the processing power of the Xbox One," while offering backward compatibility with older Xbox games.

It's a fair guess that you didn't manage to preorder an Xbox back in September -- the preorder window was a bust for most people. But will you be able to snag a console on Nov. 10? That's a great question. Unlike Sony, which has announced its PS5 launch will be online only, Microsoft has said no such thing. We expect that retailers will have inventory, both online and in-store, on Tuesday, but temper your expectations. We expect limited quantities through the rest of the year.

There are no Xbox Series X boxes anywhere for preorder right now, but below you can find a list of all the retailers where you may be able to land a console come Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Amazon will be selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase this week.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg come Nov. 10.

Walmart's product page looks suspiciously like a 404 error page right now, so for more info you might want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

GameStop's product page is poised for console sales on Nov. 10.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

