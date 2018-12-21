One of the hallmark features of most Amazon Echo speakers is the light ring.

When you wake up the speaker by saying "Alexa," the ring lights up blue and then swirls around as Alexa is processing your voice command.

That light ring also serves as a status indicator and a notification light too. At times, the ring will light up with different colors, all of which mean something important.

Here's what those colors mean.

Interaction

Sarah Tew/CNET

Most of the time, the light ring stays off. If the device is plugged in and there are no lights showing, it means the speaker is active and waiting for you to speak the wake word. When you interact with Alexa, you will see white and various tones of blue.

If you speak the wake word or manually wake Alexa, the light ring will turn solid blue and a small section of cyan will point in the direction of the person speaking.

will point in the direction of the person speaking. Solid blue with spinning cyan after you've spoken a command means Alexa is processing your request. This also happens when the speaker is powering on.

after you've spoken a command means Alexa is processing your request. This also happens when the speaker is powering on. The light ring will show the volume percentage in white when you manually turn the light ring on the Amazon Echo or the first-generation Echo Dot second-generation Echo Dot

Status

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The light ring will tell you if there are any problems with Alexa, as well. Status indicators are red, purple or orange.

Spinning violet indicates that there was a problem during Wi-Fi setup.

indicates that there was a problem during Wi-Fi setup. Spinning orange means the device is currently connecting to your network.

means the device is currently connecting to your network. Solid red means the microphone has been turned off and Alexa is not actively listening for your commands.

means the microphone has been turned off and Alexa is not actively listening for your commands. A spinning blue light that ends with a purple flash indicates that Do Not Disturb has been activated.

indicates that Do Not Disturb has been activated. A flash of purple after you interact with Alexa means that Do Not Disturb is still enabled.

Notifications

Amazon

Now that Alexa lets you send messages and make calls, Amazon has introduced two new colors for notifications: green and yellow.

A pulsing green light indicates an incoming call.

indicates an incoming call. A spinning green light means you're currently on a call.

means you're currently on a call. A pulsing yellow light is telling you that you have messages in your inbox.

Echo Look light ring colors

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Echo Look also has a light ring, but a few things are different with this device. Most obviously is its camera, which comes with its own special light sequence on the ring. Less obviously is that you cannot use it to make or receive calls or messages. Here are the Echo Look's light ring sequences:

While the device is powering up, the light ring will be solid blue with spinning cyan .

. When all lights are off , the Echo Look is active and listing for your commands.

, the Echo Look is active and listing for your commands. Solid blue with cyan means Alexa is processing your request.

means Alexa is processing your request. An orange spinning light indicates the device is in setup mode.

indicates the device is in setup mode. A blinking white light means the camera is on.

means the camera is on. Solid red means the camera and microphone have been turned off.

means the camera and microphone have been turned off. Flashing red indicates that Alexa is unavailable.

indicates that Alexa is unavailable. If an error occurs during Wi-Fi setup, the ring will light up multiple colors.

Lights on the Amazon Tap

Chris Monroe/CNET

The five LEDs along the top-front edge of the Amazon Tap, called the front light indicators, are also a bit different from the standard light ring seen on other Echo speakers.

For starters, calling and messaging is not available on the Tap, so the Tap doesn't give you light indicators for notifications. Also, since there is no light ring, the indicator lights cannot spin. Instead the lights will pulse from left to right.

They light up cyan when you press the microphone button.

when you press the microphone button. The lights pulse cyan and blue while powering up.

while powering up. Pulsing cyan indicates Alexa is processing your request.

indicates Alexa is processing your request. Solid red indicates the microphone is turned off.

indicates the microphone is turned off. Pulsing red means Alexa could not process your command.

means Alexa could not process your command. Pulsing amber from left to right means the speaker is in Wi-Fi setup mode.

from left to right means the speaker is in Wi-Fi setup mode. Pulsing blue over unlit lights means the speaker is in Bluetooth pairing mode.

