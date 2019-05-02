How many times have you turned around on your way to work because you can't remember if you turned off your curling iron or hair straightener?
If you're worried that one of these days you'll burn the house down with your hair appliances, there's a simple fix. All you need to do is install a smart plug.
Smart plugs ($25 at Amazon) are exactly what they sound like. You plug it into a wall socket and then anything you plug into the smart plug can be remotely controlled by an app on your phone.
So, instead of sitting at work worried that you're going to get a call from the fire department, you can just go to the app and turn off everything that's plugged into the smart plug. It's a super-quick and easy solution that takes zero technical skills.
Many smart plugs can also be controlled by your smart home assistant, like Google Home ($99 at Walmart) and Amazon Alexa. So another benefit is you can easily heat up your hair tool while you're getting ready with just a command, as long as it is plugged into your smart plug.
Here's our buying guide to help you choose the right smart plug for your home.
Your lost or stolen Android phone: Here's how to get it back.
The best home security system for you: Here's how to pick.
Google Home
-
Review•Google Home is better than ever, but you probably shouldn't buy it
-
Preview•For your consideration: Google Home seeks employment as your family's Rosie the robot
-
How To•How to get Google Home to play your YouTube playlist
-
News•Google Home vs. Amazon Echo Show: Should you buy a smart speaker or a smart display?
Discuss: Here's why you should put a smart plug in your bathroom
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.