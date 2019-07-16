Angela Lang/CNET

You can skip shopping Amazon Prime Day deals this week because Target is offering its own summer sale (and you don't have to pay to be a member). Target's doorbuster deals are continuing today to compete with Amazon's Prime Day bonanza. The tech deals span TVs, robot vacuum cleaners and more.

You can find many of the same sales on Amazon, but you have to be a Prime member in order to get those discounts. Target will let anyone snap up a sale, while supplies last. Some of these deals will go fast, so get them while you can.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Vizio E-Series class 4K smart TV has a 70-inch screen, a 4K Ultra HDR resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. The TV has Chromecast built in and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Big savings on this Shark ION Robot Vacuum. It comes with a remote and has Smart Sensor Navigation.

The Google Home is your personalized assistant that works with the Chromecast and other Google products. A Google Home can make calls, order products, tell you the weather and more. You won't find this product on Amazon. Read CNET's Google Home review

The Dyson V7 vacuum cleaner has 30 minutes of use per charge. It deep-cleans carpets and hardwood floors and can be used as a handheld vacuum. It includes hygienic dirt ejecting so you don't have to touch the dirt yourself.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Google Nest Cam monitors motion and sound and is powered by USB. If it spots something out of the ordinary, it'll send an alert to your phone. You can control the camera from your phone, including zooming in on an area. You won't find this on Amazon. Read CNET's Google Home Mini review

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum has strong suction and comes with six extra cleaning tools. Designed to remove pet hair without tangling.

This Delonghi product can make drip coffee, espresso, cappuccinos and lattes. It has a frother for the lattes and cappuccinos and has a 10-cup drip coffee carafe.

The stainless-steel Oster microwave has a touchpad control, six preset menus and 10 power levels. It also has a built-in child lock, an express cook option and an "Add 30 seconds" function.

The Whirlpool mini fridge holds up to 75 cans and has two wired shelves.

Macy's The Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and has 14 smart programs. You can use it as a steamer or a slow cooker and it can save up to 70% more energy than a normal cooker.

The Ninja Smart Screen blender has a touchscreen display, a FreshVac pitcher and single-serve FreshVac cups. It has Auto-iQ programs to help you make your favorite frozen drinks.

Sarah Tew/CNET Gamers, get the Sega Genesis Flashback console while it's on sale. It's an enhanced version of the original console and has an HDMI cable and AC power adapter, with 85 games built in.

The Dash air fryer has a 1.2L frying basket. The As Seen On TV air fryer has a 2.4-qt frying basket and a digital touch panel.

See your ancestry information from over 1,000 populations worldwide. The lab fee is included and you'll get over 35 reports, including Ancestry Composition, Ancestry Detail and Neanderthal Ancestry.

The Skullcandy Venue headphones have active noise canceling and 24 hours of battery life. Ten minutes of charge give 5 hours of play time. The headphones have an active assistant with built-in controls.

