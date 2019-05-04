Kentucky Derby 2019: When the race starts, how to stream and more

Get your ridiculous hats and mint juleps ready -- Derby Day is almost here. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 -- and the world's best horses have already been flown in on their custom plane for the race.
Last year, Justify won the Kentucky Derby and went on to become only the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown after also claiming victories at the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. For this year's Derby, Omaha Beach, Game Winner, Improbable, Maximum Security and Roadster are the favorites. Here's what you need to know to watch the Run for the Roses.
How to watch the Kentucky Derby
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET
- Location: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: NBC
NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will have live streams of the Derby. To stream the race online, you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the race with a live-TV streaming service.
Cable TV cord cutters have a number of options to watch the Derby on NBC. In order to watch NBC's coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local NBC station.
Read: How to do Derby 2019 like a boss
Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.
Sling TV ($25)
Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes NBC. You can check to see if you live in the right market for a live feed of NBC here.
FuboTV ($45)
FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes NBC. See if a live feed of NBC is offered in your area here.
Hulu with Live TV ($45)
Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is offered in your zip code.
PlayStation Vue ($45)
PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes NBC. You can see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area here.
YouTube TV ($50)
YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is available where you live.
DirecTV Now ($50)
DirecTV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of NBC in your zip code.
All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.
This story was originally published on April 25, 2019.
