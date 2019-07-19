picture alliance/Getty Images

Even though temperatures are set to skyrocket this weekend with some states feeling well over 100 degrees, it's likely people will still be outside. Pools, lakes, beaches and water parks (anywhere you can cool off but possibly still get tan) will probably have a sizable crowd.

In addition to making sure to pack your sunscreen, a cooler of water bottles, sunglasses and a hat to protect you head -- you'll also want to think about your phone during this weekend's heatwave.

Here are some tips to protect your phone in the heat and avoid that scary warning message:

Limit using your phone in the heat

Ideally you might want to shut your phone off, but we understand that's not always possible. If anything, just shut down all the stuff you're not using-- Bluetooth, LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and any apps. This just keeps your phone from working overtime and heating up that battery.

Keep your phone out of direct sunlight

If you're at the pool or the beach, keep your phone tucked under your towel or in a beach bag. This is preventative, but it also helps if your phone displays a warning message that it's overheating.

Don't leave it in a hot place

While we're on the topic of direct sunlight, don't leave your phone in the car while you're gallivanting outside. There are plenty of videos about how hot the inside of a car can get in the summer. For context, the National Weather Service in Omaha actually baked biscuits in a car. So excuse the pun, but your phone would be toast.

How to cool an overheated phone

1. Turn off the phone.

2. Move it into a cool, dark place.

3. Remove the charger cable if you plugged it in.

4. Remove the case if it's in one.

5. Let cool air blow on it (from your car's AC, a fan or your refrigerator for a short period of time). This will help bring the phone's internal temperature down faster and get it working again.



