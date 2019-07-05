It's been a day since the third season of Stranger Things was released and there are already spoilers everywhere. You may not have all day to binge watch the entire season, but others do and you better believe they'll want to talk about it.
If you haven't had a chance to find out what the Upside Down scene at the end of season two was all about then you'll want to avoid spoilers at all costs. Fortunately, you can keep those posts on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites out of your feed -- without having to avoid every news site or uninstall your Twitter and Facebook apps to keep unwanted spoilers from surfacing.
Here are some tools you can use.
Mute keywords and accounts on Twitter
1. In the app, tap your notifications (the bell icon). If using a desktop, click on Settings and privacy.
2. Tap Settings. iPhone ($896 at Amazon) users can select Muted > Muted words. Android and desktop users can select Muted words.
3. Tap Add (iPhone, desktop) or the + icon (Android). Mute words like Stranger Things, Stranger Things season three (or 3).
4. Select to mute these words from your timeline, notifications and from anyone.
5. Choose how long you want to mute the words and accounts. You can choose from 24 hours up to Forever. Then tap Save.
Temporarily snooze friends and groups on Facebook
1. Locate the group or person you want to snooze in your feed. You know, the one that spoiled Barb's death in season one. From desktop or phone, click or tap on the three dots at the top of the post.
2. Select Snooze (name/group) for 30 days. If you don't want to snooze them for the full 30 days, you can always go to their page later and undo the snooze.
Download a spoiler prevention app
For desktop, download the Chrome plug-in Spoiler Protection 2.0. This extension hides keywords on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google and news sites. Just type in keywords like "Stranger Things" or "spoilers" and let the extension do its job.
For phones, use apps like Spoiler Block (iPhone, Android) and Spoilers Blocker (Android). Add keywords that you want to block and the apps will keep them out of your news feed.
