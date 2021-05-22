Keep painful memories from popping up in Google Photos; here's how

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you use Google Photos, you're probably familiar with the Memories feature, which resurfaces photos from the same date in previous years. But not all memories are ones you may want to relive, whether it's a painful breakup, the loss of a loved one or the beginning of the pandemic. Now, Google has added a new tool that lets you remove photos from Memories.

Brett Pearce/CNET

Providing more control over whether or not they want to revisit memories also makes for a more inclusive experience for transgender users, Google said in a blog post earlier this week.

"We specifically heard from the transgender community that resurfacing certain photos is painful, so we've been working with our partners at GLAAD and listening to feedback to make reminiscing more inclusive," the post said.

The move comes alongside other updated Photos features that Google announced at its I/O developers conference last week, including AI-based cinematic photo, and a more accurate camera that adjusts the auto white balance to better represent natural brown skin tones for a more inclusive skin tone dataset.

Google

Here's how to customize your Google Photos to hide potentially painful or unwanted memories:

1. Open the Google Photos mobile app. Above Photo View, you should see Story-style creations like Spotlight, Recent Highlights, One Year Ago and more.

2. If you tap one of the creations, you'll see options in the bottom right to favorite an image, share it or further interact with settings. Tap the Settings icon.

3. Choose Memories Settings in the menu.

From there, you can get pretty specific about what images you want or don't want to see.

Hide people and pets

If you choose Hide People and Pets, Google Photos will show the People and Pets grid. Anyone that you no longer wish to see in memories or creations, simply tap the image and a little hidden eye icon will appear overtop of it.

Unfortunately -- at least for now-- this will only hide the subject as they'd appear in memories or creations. If you scroll through Photo View, there's still a chance you could come across an unwanted image. But deleting an image is still an option.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Hide dates

If you'd rather not be reminded of a specific time period, you can choose Hide Dates. Tap Add Dates, and Google Photos won't show any more memories or creations in that time frame. You can choose dates going back as far as 1970.

More options

In addition, under Advanced Settings, you can specify the types of creations you'll see in your Memories, like animations, cinematic photos and collages, by toggling on or off.

You can even further customize which creations you see above Photo View -- or turn them off entirely -- by tapping Featured Memories. From there you can adjust whether you see Previous years, Recent Highlights or Themed Memories when you open Google Photos. Tapping Notifications also give you control over Google Photos lets you know about -- like when new creations or memories are available, as well as printing promotions and suggestions.

Later this year, Google is also introducing a passcode-protected Locked Folder where you can save photos separately, so they won't show up as you scroll through Google Photos or other apps, but you don't have to delete them.

Another note: Google Photos is ending its unlimited free storage tier on June 1. You'll need to sign up for a Google One subscription to get more space.

For more, check out how to transfer photos from iCloud to Google Photos, and how to back up your photos in an emergency.