The 59th inaugural ceremonies, set for Jan. 20 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, are expected to look noticeably different than in years past due to surging COVID-19 cases. Plus, while past presidents traditionally attend the ceremony, President Donald Trump tweeted -- shortly before his Twitter account was permanently suspended -- that he won't be there to see President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sworn in.

The suspension came after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol last week. Concerns over more potential violence are growing. Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, DC, has now asked the US Interior Department to "cancel any and all public gathering permits in the District of Columbia, and deny any applications for a public gathering during the period Jan. 11 through Jan. 24."

Here's what we know about the inauguration so far.

When is the inauguration?

The inauguration is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Jan. 20, on the west front of the US Capitol. Each elected US president's term starts at noon ET that day, according to the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. The president-elect is required to take the oath of office before assuming duties. Following the presidential swearing-in ceremony, Biden will deliver his inaugural address.

What time will it be and how can I watch?



No exact air time has been announced just yet, though opening remarks historically take place around 11:30 ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The inauguration is likely to be streamed by every major news station, in addition to being shared on platforms like Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube. It will be impossible to miss, but we'll update this information when we know more.

January 20th will be here before we know it! Check out the latest update on the Inaugural Platform being constructed on the @USCapitol's West Front. pic.twitter.com/ZEwBUQOLeM — JCCIC (@JCCIC) December 26, 2020

Biden's inaugural committee said on Jan. 4 that there will be a televised virtual parade featuring performances from people throughout the country. "The parade will celebrate America's heroes and reflect on the diversity, heritage and resilience of our country," the committee said in a tweet.

This year, we're bringing the inaugural parade to YOU at home! 🎉



The parade will celebrate America’s heroes and reflect on the diversity, heritage, and resilience of our country. Visit https://t.co/DMm4iEQfWn to share your story as we begin a new American era. — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 4, 2021

Following the storming of the US Capitol, DC's mayor is encouraging Americans to participate virtually. She also said she sent a letter to Trump requesting that he declare a pre-emergency disaster for DC.

"This is necessary because the inauguration poses several unprecedented challenges that exceed the scope of our traditional planning processes: the COVID-19 pandemic, and of course, the domestic terror attack on the United States Capitol," Bowser said.

How do I get tickets?

Traditionally, members of the public request free tickets through the office of their US senator or representative, but not this year. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Americans won't be able to get tickets, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) announced in mid-December.

"The JCCIC, in consultation with diversified public health and medical experts and the Presidential Inaugural Committee, has determined that this global pandemic and the rise in COVID-19 cases warranted a difficult decision to limit attendance at the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies to a live audience that resembles a State of the Union," said JCCIC Chairman Roy Blunt. "We are also working on enhanced opportunities to watch the ceremonies online, in addition to the traditional televised national broadcast."

This time around, invitations to members of Congress will be limited to them and one guest. Commemorative ticket bundles and program packets will be made available to congressional offices for constituents following the ceremonies.

Will President Trump be there?



Trump tweeted on Jan. 8 that he wouldn't be in attendance. "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th," he wrote. Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly attend.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Former presidents -- including the unseated president as well as presidents from previous terms -- traditionally do attend the inauguration of the president-elect, but there have been exceptions. According to the White House Historical Association, John Adams didn't attend Thomas Jefferson's inauguration, and John Quincy Adams didn't attend the inauguration of successor Andrew Jackson.

Trump's tweet came hours before Twitter permanently suspended his account following a week of unprecedented chaos in Washington, DC. On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as weeks of Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen boiled over into an insurrection. Facebook said it will "indefinitely" block the president from its platforms, saying his posts pose an unacceptable risk in the wake of the harrowing attack. Twitter at first temporarily blocked Trump from posting before permanently suspending his account, saying the action was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Calls to impeach Trump continue to mount.

Have the speakers been announced?

Not yet. Inaugurations typically include appearances by A-list musicians and performers. Obama's first inauguration in 2009, for instance, featured Aretha Franklin, while his second had Beyoncé and Kelly Clarkson. Trump's inauguration featured a performance by America's Got Talent winner Jackie Evancho. Politicians and religious leaders -- including archbishops, pastors and rabbis -- also usually give speeches.

What's the theme of the inauguration?

On Monday, the Biden Inaugural Committee tweeted the theme is America United, adding: "At a time of unprecedented crisis & deep divisions, America United reflects the start of a new journey to restore the soul of America, bring the country together, and create a path to a brighter future."

What will Biden do first?

The president-elect says one of his biggest priorities is working to tackle COVID-19. Biden and Harris have already announced the formation of a COVID-19 advisory board to help shape the upcoming administration's response to the pandemic. The board consists of 13 public health experts and will be led by co-chairs Dr. David Kessler, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. Vivek Murthy, a former US surgeon general; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a researcher at Yale university.

Biden has also unveiled a plan that aims to ensure the US achieves a 100% clean-energy economy and net-zero emissions by 2050. During the presidential debates, Biden promised to get the US back into the Paris climate deal, which the US withdrew from under Trump. He reiterated that promise in his climate plan.