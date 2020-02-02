Twitter

The excitement for Super Bowl 2020 goes way beyond the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers -- many people tune in to watch the big game for its buzz-worthy commercials and halftime entertainment. Tonight at Super Bowl LIV, music superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will wow the crowds during the game's halftime show.

You can watch the halftime performance tonight on Fox at 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. CT, 5:20 p.m PT). Or if you want to know how to watch the Super Bowl halftime show without cable, check out the details below for more ways to see it, including free live stream options.

"It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that SuperBowlLIV PepsiHalftime stage!" Shakira wrote in a tweet back in September, when the duo's gig was first announced.

Shakira shared an action image from a rehearsal for the performance just 10 days before the game, and based on the height she's achieving on her jump, it looks as if she could easily hurdle several linebackers.

But the actual throwing and catching of the football could create some problems.

Lopez also shared several sneak peeks into her preparations. One brief video clip earned 8.2 million views in just a day. "Week out from the Super Bowl ... can you tell we're having fun!!??!!" she wrote in the clip's caption on Instagram.

In another video clip, she takes a football stance on the 25-yard line.

Lopez also showed off her glittery new drinking cup emblazoned with the Super Bowl's date.

The two singers aren't officially revealing much about the Super Bowl performance itself. But Hola! magazine published a photo of what it says may be a set list for the event, as shown by Spanish-language talk show Despiérta America. If that list turns out to be accurate, expect some major-league guests (Beyoncé, Pitbull, Ja Rule, Wyclef Jean) and some blockbuster hits (Get Right, Booty, She Wolf, Hips Don't Lie)

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

Here's what you need to know to watch Super Bowl LIV if you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription.

When does the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show start?

What: Super Bowl LIV

When (kickoff): Tonight (Sunday, Feb. 2) at 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CT, 3:30 p.m. PT)

When (halftime show): Tonight (Sunday, Feb. 2) at 8:20 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. CT, 5:20 p.m PT), according to the NFL

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Channel: Fox

Sarah Tew/CNET

Who's calling the game?

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the broadcast booth, with Erin Andrews and Chris Myers reporting from the sidelines.

Who's singing the national anthem?



Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem.

How can I watch the game online?

You can livestream the game on FoxSports.com as well as the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps for free without authentication. That means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming.

Cord cutters can also watch the Super Bowl on Fox with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. Check each one using the links below to make sure it includes Fox in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of YouTube TV.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of Hulu with Live TV.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see what local networks it offers in your area.

AT&T TV Now costs $65 per month and includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code to see what local networks it offers in your area. Read our review of AT&T TV Now.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes Fox but only in 17 markets.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Stream the Super Bowl for free on your phone with the Yahoo or NFL app

If you're looking to watch for free, and don't mind watching on your phone, Yahoo will also be streaming the Super Bowl on its Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps. You can also watch a livestream of the game on the NFL app. Neither option, however, allows you cast the livestream from your phone to your TV or another display.

Can I go the OTA antenna route?

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an indoor antenna to nearly any TV.