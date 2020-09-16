CNET también está disponible en español.

It's time: You can preorder your PS5 right now

The new PlayStation 5 arrives Nov. 12. Some retailers are already offering preorders.

We've been waiting for more details on the PlayStation 5 since it was announced in 2019, and we're finally in touching distance. The PS5 will ship on Nov. 12, and we know it'll cost $400 for the digital-only version or $500 with Blu-ray. Despite being scheduled to kick off on Sept. 17, many retailers are already taking preorders -- but the demand is crashing sites. Many are already sold out. 

Not all retailers are quite ready for preordering -- some are currently letting you register to preorder, and you'll be notified when preordering begins. It's like waiting in a line for the chance to wait in a different line. 

captura-de-pantalla-2020-06-11-a-las-16-12-22.png
Sony/Screenshot by Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

In any event, here's a list of the major retailers and their preorder pages. Browse on down the list to see where you can preorder right now. 

Best Buy

You can preorder at Best Buy right now:


See at Best Buy

Sony

Register here for the opportunity to preorder your PS5. We expect you'll be able to preorder from Sony by Thursday, Sept. 17. 

See at Sony

Amazon

At Amazon's HQ for the PS5, you can see eye-candy images of PS5 accessories like the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera, along with other details like a partial list of official games. There's no sign-up link here for getting notified about preorders. 

See at Amazon

Target

You can preorder at Target right now. Update: Well, you can preorder a controller anyway:

See at Target

GameStop

GameStop appears to have already sold through its preorder inventory. All consoles are shown as unavailable. 

See at GameStop

Walmart

It looks like Walmart is already sold out of preorders. The product page is in place, but the PS5 is marked as out of stock.

See at Walmart

This article is updated frequently to reflect preorder availability. 

