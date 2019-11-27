Skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Holiday Survival Guide 2019

If there are two things that don't particularly mix, it's diets and the holidays. Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and any other food-oriented holiday can often strike anxiety for those with specific ways of eating. We get it, you don't want to be too pushy and force your high-fat diet on your disapproving great aunt, but you also don't want to sacrifice your own needs to appease people.

No fear, there's plenty of ways to stick to your keto ways and still indulge in a delicious meal. It actually turns out to be easier than you think but it may require you to do a little extra research and bring your own entrees and sides. Just don't be sad if your friends and family skip over your dish, that just means more leftovers for you!

Be sure to also check out our other Thanksgiving survival tips, from how to avoid a massive food coma to recipe ideas for meat-free mains everyone will love.

1. Start with the bird

Chowhound

Thankfully for you, the main Thanksgiving dish is keto-friendly! Turkey turns out to be a great low-carb entree packed with protein. Whether your bird is baked, barbecued or smoked, all are keto-friendly. As for the gravy, feel free to use your favorite recipe and just replace the standard flour with coconut or almond flour.

2. Non-starchy veggies are a go

This one isn't too tricky. All non-starchy veggie sides are excellent options for your Thanksgiving feast. Think crispy brussels sprouts, cheesy zucchini casserole, roasted pecan green beans. Is your mouth watering yet?

3. Sub cauliflower for stuffing or mashed potatoes

Cauliflower is beloved by the Keto community because it's an awesome substitute for anything usually made with potatoes or bread. There are tons of cauliflower stuffing recipes out there that taste just as good as the real thing! This creamy mashed cauliflower recipe will have all your relatives fooled it's not potato.

4. Make an appetizer everyone will love

Not many people will turn down something that is wrapped in bacon. Serve this crispy bacon-wrapped asparagus recipe as an appetizer and you'll be the new family favorite. It's so good you might even recruit some members to join you in your keto lifestyle.

Life Made Sweeter

5. Don't skip dessert

This thankful holiday is not complete without the grand finale -- pumpkin pie. If you want to make your favorite pie keto-friendly, just replace the refined sugar with a natural source of sweetener like maple syrup or coconut sugar. Finally, replace the flour with almond or coconut flour and voila!

This keto pumpkin pie is made with monkfruit sweetener and will do the trick. You'll be eating just as good as your regular diet-eating relatives while feeling much better and potentially less bloated.

Originally published earlier this month.