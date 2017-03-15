Is it time to replace your oven? Here's how you know

Chris Monroe/CNET

Keeping and repairing appliances to extend their lives and reduce waste in landfills is awesome. But there comes a point when it just isn't viable to keep your oven any longer. Here's when you should consider replacing it with something newer.

The insides are rusting

If the inside of your oven is rusting, it's time to get a replacement. Rust can fall into your food and you don't want that. Small amounts of rust probably won't make you sick (rust sickness is caused by a certain bacteria not typically found in the kitchen). But larger bits of corroded metal may fall in your food, creating a choking hazard.

The glass is cracked

If the glass on the door is cracked, then your oven won't hold heat properly. This means your foods will take longer to cook and the appliance will use more electricity or gas than it should. Unless you can find a door replacement and someone to install it, it's time to go appliance shopping.

The repair cost is just too much

Repair is always an option, until the repairs cost more than the oven is worth. If your oven is constantly breaking down, it may mean that the unit is reaching the point of no return. Continually replacing parts and paying for repairs can add up quickly, so buying a new oven would just make more sense financially. Plus, you won't be wasting time waiting around for the repair man.

Your oven just isn't meeting your needs anymore

Sometimes, you just outgrow an appliance that was once perfect for you. A growing family may need a double oven instead of a single, for example. Or you may need a convection oven so meals will cook more quickly to match your busy lifestyle. If you're not sure which options are available, check out our buying guide to make the best choice for your kitchen.