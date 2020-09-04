Is Fitbit Premium worth it? Here's everything the subscription includes

Richard Peterson/CNET

If you're an avid Fitbit user, you've probably come across Fitbit Premium, a personalized subscription service in the Fitbit app on iPhone and Android. For a monthly price, Fitbit Premium gives you access to guided workouts, meditations, advanced health insights and sleep tracking, along with other tools to help you reach your fitness goals. If you're thinking about buying one of the newly announced Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Inspire 2 smartwatches when they launch later this year, Fitbit Premium could allow you to access some of their helpful features, like stress sensing within a guided meditation.

Here's everything you need to know about Fitbit Premium -- including price, free trials, classes and features -- to help you determine if the monthly fee is worth it for you.

What is Fitbit Premium?

Fitbit Premium is Fitbit's monthly subscription service that unlocks extra fitness features, classes and health insights for your wearable and its app. It launched in 2019. Fitbit is in the process of being acquired by Google.

Now playing: Watch this: Let's make sense of Fitbit Sense's three new sensors:...

How much does Fitbit Premium cost? Is there a free trial?

Fitbit Premium costs $9.99 per month, or $80 for a year.

At the start of coronavirus lockdowns and quarantines back in March, Fitbit began offering a 90-day free trial for new Fitbit Premium subscribers. That free trial is still available.

To redeem your free Fitbit Premium trial, open the Fitbit app. In the lower-right corner, tap the Premium tab. The trial is only valid through the English version of the app, and only for new Premium users.

You'll still need to enter a payment method, and cancel it before the end of the trial to avoid getting charged a subscription fee.

If you're not eligible for the 90-day free trial, you might still be able to redeem a 90-day trial of Fitbit Coach, which offers personalized video workouts and coaching. Fitbit Coach is available in English, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.

Fitbit

What's included in Fitbit Premium?

Fitbit Premium includes the following features that are not part of the nonsubscription Fitbit app:

Workouts: Access more than 150 guided video and audio workouts from fitness brands like barre3, Daily Burn, Popsugar and Yoga Studio by Gaiam. You can search workouts by difficulty, and choose a workout plan based on your goals.

Guided programs: Find step-by-step guided programs on topics such as mindful eating and sleep improvement.

Health and fitness stats: Track activity, weight, sleep and nutrition with your Fitbit and see your progress in the app.

Advanced insights: Get personalized insights like your Sleep Score breakdown and a Wellness Report of your Fitbit stats. You'll also get guidance based on those insights, like a bedtime checklist to improve sleep.

Mindfulness activities: Find a library of guided audio tracks and sounds to help you calm your mind for sleep, stress reduction and body positivity.

Premium challenges: Get motivated to achieve your goals with challenges like Get Fit Bingo. Invite friends who aren't Premium subscribers to participate, too.

Do I need to pay for Fitbit Premium if I buy a new Fitbit?

No, but Premium will unlock more of the health capabilities of the upcoming Fitbit Sense. The Sense includes an electrodermal activity sensor that you can press your palm against to get a reading of your overall stress. You'll be able to see the reading in a new free EDA app, but Premium members will get a new set of mindfulness and meditation features that use the sensor, too. You'll also be able to use many of the watch's other new sensors (like an SpO2 pulse oxygen sensor) free, but if you want long-term analysis, you'll need Premium.

The Fitbit Sense will include a six-month free trial of Premium, and the Fitbit Inspire 2 will come with a year-long free trial -- so you should have plenty of time to figure out if those features are worth paying for in the long term.

Is Fitbit Premium worth it for me?

If you own a Fitbit and are looking to mix up your workout routine, it doesn't hurt to give the Premium 90-day free trial a try -- especially if you aren't quite ready to return to the gym or your other workout classes. Whether or not you want to pay $9.99 a month depends on how much you like (and actually use) the subscription's offerings, and your own budget.

It's not difficult to find free workout classes on Instagram, subscribe to free fitness YouTube channels, or find meditation apps and sleep tips online. But if you want all of your workout and health information consolidated in your Fitbit app, Premium may be helpful.

