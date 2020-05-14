iPhone's next update makes it easier to get help in a medical emergency. How to get ready now

Jason Cipriani/CNET

In these uncertain times, your health is more important than ever. So it's timely that Apple's next update to its iOS software for iPhones -- iOS 13.5 -- will come with one small, but potentially important feature. Last week's, preview build of the update includes the option to automatically send all of your Medical ID information to emergency responders should you ever need to call 911. iOS 13.5 is expected to arrive to the public in the coming weeks.

You don't need to wait for Apple's update to add emergency contacts and your medical ID info to your iPhone. We'll show you how to do it now, before iOS 13.5 arrives. It only takes a few minutes to set up.

If you've set up your emergency medical information correctly, first responders will be able to immediately see your allergies or other treatments you may need in the scary event that you've suffered an accident and can't share that information yourself. Medical personnel can also contact your loved ones. Here's how to get started.

Now playing: Watch this: How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

Set up your Medical ID on iPhone

The iPhone has a Medical ID feature that first responders can access and use to help treat you. Your ID can include any medical conditions you may have, medication allergies and emergency contacts.

Here are the steps to set up your Medical ID on an iPhone:

1. Opening the Health app and your iPhone and tap on your profile photo in the top-right corner.

2. Select Medical ID under the Medical Details section, followed by Edit.

3. Fill out any information you want emergency responders to know.

4. Make sure Show when locked is turned on.

5. Once you've filled out all of your information, as well as who should be contacted, tap Done.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

When Apple releases iOS 13.5, the option to Share During Emergency Call will also be present on this page. If you want your Medical ID info will be sent to emergency services as long as you're in an area that supports Enhanced Emergency Data, turn it on.

To view your Medical ID and see what it looks like, as well as practice how to access someone else's Medical ID, try to unlock your iPhone by swiping up on your screen. If you use Face ID, I recommend covering the True Depth camera at the top of your screen to prevent it from recognizing you and unlocking your phone.

Once you're prompted to enter your passcode, tap on Emergency at the bottom of your screen followed by Medical ID.

Now that you've set up your medical ID and emergency contacts, take a few minutes to learn all of the hidden iPhone features we could find, as well as every new feature Apple added in iOS 13. After that, make sure you tweak these settings to get the most out of your phone.