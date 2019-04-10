When Apple announced the iPhone X and its completely new design, the notch forced Apple to make a change that can lead to frustration. Your iPhone's battery percentage is no longer viewable at all times. Instead, it's somewhat hidden. With the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR using the same design, the same is true for the latest iPhone models.
There's good news, though! It's still possible to view your iPhone's battery percentage with just a swipe. Look at this:
Your iPhone's battery percentage is always available in the iOS Control Center, accessed by a swipe down from the top-right corner of your phone's display. You don't even have to enable anything in settings for it to show up. Just swipe down. Easy enough, right?
Originally published Nov. 3, 2017.
Update, April 10, 2019: Adds new devices.
How to set up Google's two-step verification: With a few minutes of setup time, your account will be much more secure.
How to book an Uber or Lyft with Google Home: Use a Google Home and your phone to get the best ride.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Discuss: iPhone XS: Where to find the battery percentage
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.