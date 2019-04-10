Esto también se puede leer en español.

iPhone XS: Where to find the battery percentage

Do you obsess over your iPhone's battery level? Read this.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

When Apple announced the iPhone X and its completely new design, the notch forced Apple to make a change that can lead to frustration. Your iPhone's battery percentage is no longer viewable at all times. Instead, it's somewhat hidden. With the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR using the same design, the same is true for the latest iPhone models. 

There's good news, though! It's still possible to view your iPhone's battery percentage with just a swipe. Look at this:

Your iPhone's current battery percentage is just a swipe away. 

 Jason Cipriani/CNET

Your iPhone's battery percentage is always available in the iOS Control Center, accessed by a swipe down from the top-right corner of your phone's display. You don't even have to enable anything in settings for it to show up. Just swipe down. Easy enough, right?

Originally published Nov. 3, 2017.
Update, April 10, 2019: Adds new devices.

