iPhone SE: How to preorder and buy Apple's new $399 phone tomorrow

Apple

Apple will begin taking orders for the second-generation iPhone SE on Friday. The new iPhone SE is not only appealing because of its starting price of $399 (£419, AU$749), but also its design. The iPhone SE, which stands for Special Edition, has a 4.7-inch display -- tiny by modern standards -- and brings back Apple's beloved home button with Touch ID. Don't be tricked by its low price, this new iPhone is expected to be just as capable and nearly as powerful as the more expensive iPhone 11 ( ), with a few exceptions.

The iPhone SE uses Apple's A13 processor, has a 12-megapixel camera and wireless charging. It's available with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage and comes in black, white or red.

Preorders for the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup open up worldwide tomorrow, Friday, April 17. Deliveries will next week on Friday, April 24. Here's what you need to know to get one in your hands as soon as possible.

Read more: Why the iPhone SE is the perfect iPhone for the times

iPhone SE prices

64GB 128GB 256GB iPhone SE $399, £419, AU$749 $449, £469, AU$829 $549, £569, AU$999

When can I buy Apple's new iPhone?

Apple will begin taking preorders for the new iPhone SE on Friday, April 17 at 8am ET. Orders will begin to arrive on April 24.

What colors will the iPhone SE come in?

The iPhone SE comes in black, white and red.

What about storage size?

The iPhone SE can be configured with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage.

What will it cost me?

iPhone SE storage capacities

64GB : $399, £419, AU$749

: $399, £419, AU$749 128GB : $449, £469, AU$829

: $449, £469, AU$829 256GB: $549, £569, AU$999

Order at: , , , , , , , ,

Retailers

Order direct from Apple

Starting at 8am ET on Friday, April 17, you'll be able to buy the phone two ways. Full retail price starts at $399, and a payment plan through Apple starts at $16.62 a month for 24 months.

Verizon

Verizon Wireless customers will begin at the same time as Apple on April 17, with the same prices and colors as Apple. You can order via the website, or through the My Verizon app. You cannot buy one in Verizon's retail stores.

Sprint

Sprint will being taking preorders for the iPhone SE on Friday, April 17, according to a T-Mobile press release. Pricing and other details aren't available yet, but we have to imagine it will be close to, if not the same, as Apple.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's plans are as vague as Sprint's, but the carrier has said it will carry the iPhone SE starting this Friday.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast-owned Xfinity Mobile will begin taking orders on April 17, with deliveries slated for April 24. Customers who activate a new line and port in a number will receive $200 off any iPhone, including the iPhone SE.

AT&T

AT&T Wireless will carry all three colors of the iPhone SE, with preorders starting April 17.

Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless customers will also be able to get their hands on the iPhone SE starting April 24, with preorders kicking off on Friday, April 17.

We'll continue to update this story with launch details for the new iPhone SE as more information is available.