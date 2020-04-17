iPhone SE: How to preorder and buy Apple's new $399 phone right now

Apple

Apple, along with its retail and carrier partners, are now taking preorders for the second-generation iPhone SE. The new iPhone SE is not only appealing because of its starting price of $399 (£419, AU$749), but also its design. The iPhone SE, which stands for Special Edition, has a 4.7-inch display -- tiny by modern standards -- and brings back Apple's beloved home button with Touch ID. Don't be tricked by its low price, this new iPhone is expected to be just as capable and nearly as powerful as the more expensive iPhone 11 ( ), with a few exceptions.

The iPhone SE uses Apple's A13 Bionic processor, has a 12-megapixel camera and wireless charging. It's available with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage and comes in black, white or red.

Unless noted otherwise, all carriers and retailers we list below are accepting preorders right now. Deliveries will arrive next week on Friday, April 24. Here's what you need to know to get one in your hands as soon as possible.

iPhone SE prices

64GB 128GB 256GB iPhone SE $399, £419, AU$749 $449, £469, AU$829 $549, £569, AU$999

When can I buy Apple's new iPhone?

Apple began taking preorders for the new iPhone SE on Friday, April 17 at 8am ET. Orders will begin to arrive on April 24.

What colors will the iPhone SE come in?

The iPhone SE comes in black, white and red. Proceeds from the Product Red version will go toward coronavirus relief.

What about storage size?

The iPhone SE can be configured with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage.

What will it cost me?

iPhone SE storage capacities

64GB : $399, £419, AU$749

: $399, £419, AU$749 128GB : $449, £469, AU$829

: $449, £469, AU$829 256GB: $549, £569, AU$999

Retailers and carriers

Order direct from Apple

You can order directly from Apple's website, or use the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad to place an order. Full retail price starts at $399, and a payment plan through Apple starts at $16.62 a month for 24 months.

Verizon

Verizon Wireless customers can order directly from the website or through the My Verizon app. You cannot buy one in Verizon's retail stores.

Sprint

Sprint will is taking preorders for the iPhone SE. Pricing and other details aren't available yet, but we have to imagine it will be close to, if not the same, as Apple.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's plans are as vague as Sprint's, but the carrier has said it will carry the iPhone SE.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast-owned Xfinity Mobile is taking preorders. Customers who activate a new line and port in a number will receive $200 off any iPhone, including the iPhone SE.

AT&T

AT&T Wireless will carry all three colors of the iPhone SE when preorders open up.

Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless customers will also be able to get their hands on the iPhone SE starting April 24. Cricket will not take preorders.

Walmart

Walmart will carry the iPhone SE and is offering up to $200 off the phone through July 17. The retailer's website doesn't say whether it'll take part in preorders, but at a minimum you can expect Walmart to carry the iPhone SE on April 24.

Target

Target's landing page for the iPhone SE is now live, but details are scarce. It's marked as "Coming Soon."

Best Buy

The electronics retailer is offering a $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase and activation of an iPhone SE during the preorder timeframe.

We'll continue to update this story with launch details for the new iPhone SE as more information is available.