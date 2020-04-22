iPhone SE: How to preorder and buy Apple's $399 iPhone right now

Gabriel Sama/CNET

The reviews are in, and Apple's new iPhone SE is everything we hoped it would be. The second-generation iPhone SE's camera can compete with the iPhone 11, battery life is exceptional and performance is speedy. CNET's reviewer Patrick Holland called it "the most value for your dollar of any phone Apple sells." Apple, along with its retail and carrier partners, began taking preorders for the new iPhone SE last week, and while you'll have a hard time finding any devices on launch day, you can still preorder Apple's newest iPhone for delivery in a couple of weeks.

The new iPhone SE is not only appealing because of its starting price of $399 (£419, AU$749), but also its design. The iPhone SE, which stands for Special Edition, has a 4.7-inch display -- tiny by modern standards -- and brings back Apple's beloved home button with Touch ID. Don't be tricked by its low price: This new iPhone is just as capable and nearly as powerful as the more expensive iPhone 11 ( ), with a few exceptions.

The iPhone SE uses Apple's A13 Bionic processor, has a 12-megapixel camera and wireless charging. It's available with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage and comes in black, white or red.

Unless noted otherwise, all carriers and retailers we list below are accepting preorders right now. Deliveries will begin this Friday, April 24. Here's what you need to know to get one in your hands as soon as possible.

iPhone SE prices

64GB 128GB 256GB iPhone SE $399, £419, AU$749 $449, £469, AU$829 $549, £569, AU$999

When can I buy Apple's new iPhone?

Apple is taking preorders right now. Orders will begin to arrive on April 24, but delivery times have slipped into mid-May.

What colors will the iPhone SE come in?

The iPhone SE comes in black, white and red. Proceeds from the Product Red version will go toward coronavirus relief.

What about storage size?

The iPhone SE can be configured with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage.

What will it cost me?

Retailers and carriers

Order direct from Apple

You can order directly from Apple's website, or use the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad to place an order. Full retail price starts at $399 and a payment plan through Apple starts at $16.62 a month for 24 months.

Verizon

Verizon Wireless customers can order directly from the website or through the My Verizon app. You cannot buy one in Verizon's retail stores.

Sprint

Sprint customers can get an iPhone SE for $5 a month on the Sprint Flex lease program when adding a line or porting in your number to Sprint.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering customers a free iPhone SE when you add a line and trade in an eligible iPhone, or half off the price if you do only one of those tasks.

Xfinity Mobile

Comcast-owned Xfinity Mobile is taking preorders. Customers who activate a new line and port in a number will receive $200 off any iPhone, including the iPhone SE.

AT&T

AT&T Wireless is carrying all three colors and storage options of the iPhone SE . You can get the SE for $5 a month over 30 months when you sign up for service and select a qualified unlimited plan.

Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless customers will also be able to get their hands on the iPhone SE starting April 24. Cricket will not be taking preorders.

Walmart

Walmart will carry the iPhone SE and is offering up to $200 off the phone through July 17. You can preorder on the site, or use look for stock in a nearby store if you'd rather pick it up in person on April 24.

Target

Target is taking preorders for all three color and storage options. There doesn't appear to be any promotions.

Best Buy

The electronics retailer is offering a $50 Best Buy gift card with the purchase and activation of an iPhone SE during the preorder timeframe.

Spectrum Mobile

Spectrum is now taking preorders for the iPhone SE and offering up to $100 off the cost with a trade-in.

US Cellular

You can get a free iPhone SE from US Cellular when you sign up for a new line of service using your current number from a different carrier.

Visible

You can get a prepaid $200 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your number to Visible (the offer is valid with any phone). Sign up to get notified when the Visible begins taking orders. It will start carrying the iPhone SE on April 24.

Sam's Club

Members can get the iPhone SE starting April 24, with a $100 gift card and $100 off the price of the phone promotion when you upgrade with AT&T.

We'll continue to update this story with launch details for the new iPhone SE as more information is available.