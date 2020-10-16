iPhone 12 preorders: How to buy Apple's new phones today

Apple/Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

The iPhone 12 line is now available for preorder. Well, at least half of them are. With a total of four new iPhones coming in 2020 -- the most ever -- the preorder process and release date schedule is staggered. The iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro are the first to go on sale: US preorders started today, Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). As of 8:15 a.m. PT Friday, the iPhone 12 Pro orders are slipping out to late October, or the first week of November with free shipping, or a few days earlier if you pay for faster shipping.

The iPhone 12 is still marked for delivery on launch day, Friday, Oct. 23, which is also when those first two models hit stores. But if you want the iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait until Nov. 6 to place an order, and Nov. 13 for them to actually ship.

The other big change for 2020 is pricing: All four carriers are selling two iPhones for $30 less than if you buy a SIM-free model from Apple. With so many models (here's how to tell them all apart) and staggered sale dates, this is certainly Apple's most confusing iPhone launch yet.

Each new iPhone has 5G connectivity, a first for Apple, an OLED display and camera improvements, especially the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

We lay out everything you need to know about buying an iPhone 12, including the full pricing options across carriers, models and configurations. And if you're switching to a new iPhone 12, make sure you go through our checklist on your current iPhone.

iPhone 12 pricing: All four new models

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (Carrier model) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (SIM-free from Apple) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (Carrier model) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (SIM-free from Apple) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

When can I buy the iPhone 12?

This year, Apple is staggering the release of all the iPhone 12 models. That means the timing of preorders will be based on the model you want.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Preorders are now available. They opened Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). Availability and sale date is Oct. 23. Although, shipping time for the iPhone 12 Pro is slipping to late October, early November.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Preorders begin Friday, Nov. 6 (no time announced yet). Availability and sale date on Nov. 13.

Unless otherwise noted below, all US carriers and retailers will begin preorders and deliveries at the same time.

What are my iPhone 12 color options?

iPhone 12 Mini: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12 Pro: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch display. It's also the least expensive model.

64GB: $699

128GB: $749

256GB: $849

Order (starting Nov. 6) from | | | T-Mobile | | | |

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen and two rear-facing cameras and is available in a handful of bright and fun colors.

64GB: $799

128GB: $849

256GB: $949

Order from | | | | | | |

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro also has a screen size of 6.1 inches, but it has a stainless steel housing, three rear-facing cameras and a lidar sensor for improved AR functions.

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,199

Order from | | | | | | |

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest ever in an iPhone. Like the smaller version, the Pro Max also has three rear-facing cameras, and a lidar sensor for improved AR.

128GB: $1,099

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

Order (starting Nov. 6) from Apple | AT&T | | T-Mobile | | | |

Buy from Apple in just a few taps

Naturally, you can buy directly from Apple. Pro tip: Use the Apple Store app on your iPhone to speed up the process. You can pick out your exact model, go through the approval process with your carrier for the upgrade and even sign up for Apple Card or agree to the iPhone Upgrade Program terms. It's a smooth experience all around.

Wireless carriers

Buying the new iPhone through a wireless carrier can have the added benefit of deals and promotions, but often the deals require you to switch carriers or add lines to your account.

AT&T

New or existing AT&T customers can get a free iPhone 12 by trading in an iPhone 8 or newer, and sign up for one of AT&T's new unlimited plans.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon announced it was expanding its 5G network nationwide, and alongside that running a promotion for the iPhone 12 that includes a free phone with the trade-in of "select" phones and signing up for a "select" unlimited plan when you switch to the carrier. Existing customers can sign up to pay $15 a month under the same promotion.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is running several different promotions for the iPhone 12 launch. For example, you can get two iPhone 12 Pros with two lines of service on an unlimited 5G plan for $100 a month with a qualifying trade-in. Adding a line to your account and trading in an eligible phone can get you up to $850 off an iPhone 12. If you've been with T-Mobile or Sprint for five years or longer, you can get $200 off a new iPhone when you trade in your current iPhone.

Xfinity Mobile

New customers who port their number over to Xfinity Mobile will get $250 off an Apple device, while existing customers will get a $250 prepaid debit card.

Retailers

Sometimes, big-box retailers like Best Buy or Walmart offer the best deals and promotions. If nothing else, they serve as a backup plan if you're looking for launch day availability.

Walmart

You can save up to $130 on the iPhone 12 when you preorder from Walmart. It appears the discount only applies to purchases made with a qualifying device payment plan.

Target

Target's website has placeholders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lines, with an availability date of Oct. 23 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Currently, there are no promotions listed on the site.

Best Buy

Best Buy is effectively mirroring AT&T's offer: Get the iPhone 12 for free with "qualified activation and trade-in with AT&T for new and existing customers," or the Pro with the same basic stipulations for $6.67 per month over 30 months.

We will continue to update this post as more carriers and retailers announce their plans.