iPhone 12 preorders: Apple's 4 new phones have different release dates and prices

Apple/Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Apple's going all-out with four new devices, two of which will be available to preorder starting tomorrow. This year you have your choice of the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, all revealed Tuesday at Apple's virtual event. Each new iPhone has 5G connectivity (a first for Apple), OLED displays (a first for the non-Pro models) and improved cameras, especially the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

While there are differences between all four iPhones, there are also differences in when preorders open, when the devices go on sale and even how much they cost. For example, iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro US preorders begin bright and early on Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET) with orders arriving Friday, Oct. 23. And for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait until Nov. 6 to place an order, and Nov. 13 for them to actually ship.

As for the cost, strangely, not every carrier or even Apple prices the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 the same. AT&T and Verizon Wireless sell those for $30 less than everyone else. See the full pricing options below, along with everything you need to know about getting the iPhone 12 model you want in your hands.

And if you do plan to buy a new iPhone 12, make sure you get your old phone ready now to save time and headaches later on.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, Pro and Pro Max explained

iPhone 12 pricing: All four new models

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (AT&T, Verizon) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (Everyone else) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (AT&T, Verizon) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (Everyone else) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

When can I buy the iPhone 12?

This year, Apple is staggering the release of all the iPhone 12 models. That means the timing of preorders will be based on the model you want.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Preorders begin Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). Availability and sale date on Oct. 23.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Preorders begin Friday, Nov. 6 (no time announced yet). Availability and sale date on Nov. 13.

Unless otherwise noted below, all US carriers and retailers will begin preorders and deliveries at the same time.

What are my iPhone 12 color options?

iPhone 12 Mini: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12 Pro: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch display. It's also the least expensive model.

64GB: $699

128GB: $749

256GB: $849

Order from Apple | AT&T | | T-Mobile | | | | |

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen and two rear-facing cameras and is available in a handful of bright and fun colors.

64GB: $799

128GB: $849

256GB: $949

Order from Apple | AT&T | | T-Mobile | | | | |

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro also has a screen size of 6.1 inches, but it has a stainless steel housing, three rear-facing cameras and a lidar sensor for improved AR functions.

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,199

Order from Apple | AT&T | | T-Mobile | | | | |

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest ever in an iPhone. Like the smaller version, the Pro Max also has three rear-facing cameras, and a lidar sensor for improved AR.

128GB: $1,099

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

Order from Apple | AT&T | | T-Mobile | | | | |

Buying from Apple gives you a tiny head start

Naturally, you can buy directly from Apple. You can even get a head start on the check out process right now if you use the Apple Store app on your iPhone by getting preapproved for your upgrade, including going through the process to set up Apple Card financing or agree to the iPhone Upgrade Program terms and pick out the exact phone you want to order.

Then, when preorders open on Friday morning all you have to do is tap a couple of buttons to complete your purchase.

Wireless carriers

Buying the new iPhone through a wireless carrier can have the added benefit of deals and promotions, but often the deals require you to switch carriers or add lines to your account.

AT&T

New or existing AT&T customers can get a free iPhone 12 by trading in an iPhone 8 or newer, and sign up for one of AT&T's new unlimited plans.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon announced it was expanding its 5G network nationwide, and alongside that running a promotion for the iPhone 12 that includes a free phone with the trade-in of "select" phones and signing up for a "select" unlimited plan when you switch to the carrier. Existing customers can sign up to pay $15 a month under the same promotion.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is running several different promotions for the iPhone 12 launch. For example, you can get two iPhone 12 Pros with two lines of service on an unlimited 5G plan for $100 a month with a qualifying trade-in. Adding a line to your account and trading in an eligible phone can get you up to $850 off an iPhone 12. If you've been with T-Mobile or Sprint for five years or longer, you can get $200 off a new iPhone when you trade in your current iPhone.

Xfinity Mobile

New customers who port their number over to Xfinity Mobile will get $250 off an Apple device, while existing customers will get a $250 prepaid debit card.

Retailers

Sometimes, big-box retailers like Best Buy or Walmart offer the best deals and promotions. If nothing else, they serve as a backup plan if you're looking for launch day availability.

Walmart

You can save up to $130 on the iPhone 12 when you preorder from Walmart. It appears the discount only applies to purchases made with a qualifying device payment plan.

Target

Target's website has placeholders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lines, with an availability date of Oct. 23 for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Currently, there are no promotions listed on the site.

Best Buy

Best Buy's current promotion is limited to the iPhone XS and XS Max, but hopefully, when preorders are live on Friday, it'll be updated to reflect Apple's latest phones.

We will continue to update this post as more carriers and retailers announce their plans.