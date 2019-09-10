Apple

Apple Event

Apple announced three new iPhones today: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All three models will be available to preorder starting Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 a.m. PT. The new iPhones will be in stores a week later, on Sept. 20. In the past, ordering an iPhone was an all-night affair. You had to stay up late to order the exact minute the Apple Store went back online, and hope there weren't any issues, or else your phone would arrive in a later batch. Not so this time.

A 5am PT start time means that a large swatch of the world can sleep in later. Apple may be hoping to snag more preorders this way, rather than just the die-hards who stay up all night in US time zones.

Even if you have the luxury of sleeping in on preorder day, it's still a good idea to claim your iPhone as soon as possible, or else risk getting it days after the release. If you're going to get up early, you definitely want to be in that first batch. Here's everything you need to know about ordering the new iPhone this Friday.

(Apple also announced that iOS 13 will be available on Sept. 19.)

Now playing: Watch this: Apple reveals iPhone 11 Pro with 3 cameras

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

iPhone 11 prices

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 $699 / £729 / AU$1,199 $749 / £779 / AU$1,279 $849 / £879 / AU$1,449 N/A iPhone Pro $999 / £1,049 / AU$1,749 N/A $1,149 / £1,199 / AU$1,999 $1,349 / £1,399 / AU$2,349 iPhone Pro Max $1,099 / £1,149 / AU$1,899 N/A $1,249 / £1,299 / AU$2,149 $1,449 / £1,499 / AU$2,499

When can I buy them?

Preorders will start on Sept. 13, at 5:01 a.m. PT/8:01 a.m. ET. Orders will arrive the same day as retail availability on Sept. 20.

What colors will iPhone 11 come in?

The iPhone 11 will come in six colors: Black, green, yellow, purple, red and white.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold.

What will it cost me?

iPhone 11

64GB: $699/£729/AU$1,199

128GB: $749/£779/AU$1,279

256GB: $849/£879/AU$1,449

Order at: Apple | Apple UK | Apple AU | Verizon Wireless | T-Mobile | Sprint

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB: $999/£1,049/AU$1,749

256GB: $1,149/£1,199/AU$1,999

512GB: $1,349/£1,399/AU$2,349

Order at: Apple | Apple UK | Apple AU | Verizon Wireless | T-Mobile | Sprint

iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB: $1,099/£1,149/AU$1,899

256GB: $1,249/£1,299/AU$2,149

512GB: $1,449/£1,499/AU$2,499

Order at: Apple | Apple UK | Apple AU | Verizon Wireless | T-Mobile | Sprint

Retailers

Order direct from Apple

You can order your new iPhone through Apple's website and the Apple Store iOS app. I recommend going in before the preorder starts and "favorite" the exact model you plan on ordering; it will speed up the process. Here's are direct links to the Apple UK store as well as Apple's Australian store.

Pro tip: Go to the Apple Store app on your iPhone to begin pre-qualification steps, including reserving the model and color you want. When pre-orders open, just come back and click the buy button. This can help iron out any credit or carrier issues ahead of time so you can get the model and color you want before the popular configurations get delayed shipping dates.

US Carriers

Verizon

Verizon will open preorders alongside Apple. The iPhone 11 starts at $29.16 per month for 24 months. The iPhone 11 Pro will set you back $41.66 a month, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost $45.83 per month -- both over the course of 24 months. Verizon is giving new customers who switch to the carrier a free iPhone 11, or $700 towards any new iPhone with a trade-in.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has said it will carry the trio of new iPhones starting at 5 a.m. PT on Sept. 13, but didn't announce exact pricing or any deals.

Sprint

Sprint will kick off preorders at the same time as everyone else. No word on deals or promotions just yet, but we're sure there'll be some sort of incentive.

Visible

Visible will start selling the new iPhones on Sept 20. Orders will get a $200 Mastercard credit you can then use towards the overall cost of your phone, or to spend wherever you'd like.

As more retailers and carriers announce their preorder plans, we'll update this post with the latest information.